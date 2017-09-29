United Way kicks off 2017 campaign

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Community members, businesses and city officials visit over hors d’oeuvres and wine during the United Way of Fostoria’s 2017 campaign kickoff. The organization is celebrating 60 years of serving the community this year. Three new groups will receive allocations this year from campaigning efforts, raising the organization’s partner agencies to 15. Rallies are scheduled for noon Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 in the Geary Family YMCA Annex.

