Sudden pullout of contractor leaves Justice Center officials in quandary

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The late pullout of a contractor, who was to lay a terrazo floor just inside the main entrance to the new Seneca County Justice Center in Tiffin, has officials puzzled about where to turn.

During a meeting of the Justice Center Core Leadership Team at noon Thursday, it was announced the special flooring may need to be scrapped and another type of flooring laid in its place.

The announcement comes about six weeks before the “projected substantial completion date” of the construction, set as Nov. 11.

The flooring business informed the general contractors for the structure just recently they are now “too busy” to do the work, leaving members of the Core Leadership Team in a quandary about what to do at this late date.

Over the past few months, the team members had discussed at length the design and colors for the 10-feet by 10-feet section of flooring, making decisions based on the flooring contractor’s ability to perform the work.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff asked if there was someone else who could do similar work, and fellow Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley pointed out it would be difficult to find another contractor who could do the work on such short notice.

One option discussed at the meeting was to discard plans for the terrazo flooring and instead install a tile floor, and the general contractors said they are going to need to know soon which direction they are to take.

Efforts are to be made to contact the flooring contractor who pulled out to see if there is anything that can still be worked out to get the terrazo flooring installed.

It was also noted, there has been a slight delay in the installation of some windows for the building. Those windows are made of special glass to meet specific fire codes for such a structure, and they should be installed sometime next week.

Other work to be completed soon includes sanding of drywall on the fourth floor, which should be done by today, to be followed by painting on the same floor, beginning next week.

Bid specifications for the audio-visual equipment and furniture are to be going out soon, and Kelbley asked if there are to be any type of audio speakers installed in the hallways of the building. He was told there are no such plans at this time, but speakers could be added after other construction is completed.

Shuff commended the general contractors on the completion of 302 days of injury-free construction, and Seneca County Clerk of Courts Jean Eckelberry and Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz were added to a committee formed to address parking issues in the area of the new Justice Center.

Several security issues were discussed, including the system to be installed that will limit access to certain areas of the center by use of electronically encoded swipe cards.

Dale Thornton, Tiffin’s city administrator, asked if there is a projected date for the re-opening of Court Street. He said businesses along the narrow street on the north side of the Justice Center have been very patient, but they are losing business every day the street is closed.

Thornton was informed the contractors would rather not open the street temporarily just to have to close it again for work to be completed in the near future. He also said he is also getting complaints about one of the contractors taking up valuable spaces in a public parking lot.

The project’s general contractors said the contractor in question has been told not to park in public lots, and it was mentioned drivers of the trucks not following the edict should be sent home for the day or issued tickets.

A tentative move-in schedule has been devised, with Eckelberry being the first to begin the process in late December, and Kelbley the last in mid-January.

While the next Leadership Core Team meeting is slated for Oct. 26, it was decided to conduct the November meeting on the 30th of that month as the normal meeting date falls on Thanksgiving Day.

