Students receive rain forest experience

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Mike Kohlrieser with Understanding Wildlife, Inc. holds a macaw Thursday morning during a mini “Live on Stage, The Rainforest” show at Riley Elementary School. Kohlrieser performed for students at Longfellow, Riley and Fostoria Intermediate elementary schools throughout the day with various birds, monkeys and snakes from the rain forest. A larger show took place Thursday evening at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Performing Arts Center. The show promotes rain forest conservation and features a variety of birds, snakes, monkeys, alligators and more. The interactive program provides education as well as entertainment for area families and students. Understanding Wildlife, Inc. is a non-profit out of Wapakoneta.

