Public Record

Fostoria

thefts

Thursday:

• A West Lytle Street caller reported someone took his wallet from his room. Officer advised the caller said two subjects came into his room approximately four to five hours before; he didn’t realize his wallet was missing right away.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller reported a concrete trash barrel was pushed into the roadway at South Main Street and officers advised ti was too heavy to lift; note was left for the street department.

• Caller reported a red light out near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street.

• Complainant requested an officer do a welfare check on a subject at a Peeler Drive location due to her not answering. Officer advised the subject was not home as she was taking children to school.

Wednesday:

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock near a West North Street location.

• A North Main Street caller reported her husband, who is unlicensed, took her vehicle. Officer advised the parties agreed to separate and the male half would be getting a few items.

• A Peeler Drive caller reported her teenage sister was threatened by a neighbor, requested an officer. Officer advised it was an ongoing situation between subjects; one person was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Officer advised he was out with a semi with a large amount of smoke near a West South Street location. Officer advised the driver was trying to fix it.

• Caller reported her boyfriend was putting his hands on her; officer transported the subject to the emergency room. Officer advised the caller to contact police if there were any more problems.

• A delivery driver for an East Lytle Street business called 9-1-1 and reported people yelling and screaming at a house near the rear of the business. Officer advised he spoke with the complainant and the subjects in an alley who advised they were yelling at the driver of a vehicle who was speeding down an alley being “careless.”

• Emergency room personnel requested to speak to an officer referencing a subject brought to the hospital who was “highly intoxicated.” Officer advised the subject was dropped off at an East Fremont Street residence and warned he would be arrested if there were any more problems.

• Complainant reported two people with active warrants were seen leaving an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised he was unable to locate the subjects.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was requested to the 100 block of West Clark Street at 9:22 a.m. for a female who fell.

• 9-1-1 call at 12:52 p.m., EMS requested to the 1600 block of North Union Street.

Wednesday:

• 9-1-1 call at 6:40 p.m., EMS requested to the 300 block of West Lytle Street for someone who fell.

• 9-1-1 call at 7:58 p.m., EMS requested to the 500 block of South Union Street for a subject with body aches.

• Squad was dispatched to the 500 block of East Lytle Street at 11:38 p.m. for a male with difficulty breathing.

• Squad responded to the 300 block of East Fremont Street at 11:56 p.m. for a female who sprained her ankle.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Washington and Union streets in Bettsville.

MISCELLANEOUS

Thursday:

• Complainant reported her father’s North Township Road 21 mailbox was struck by a vehicle.

• A North County Road 7 employee requested a deputy as a bullet was found in the building.

• A Findlay resident called claiming she received messages from a subject living on Buckley Street who stated he was assaulted and stabbed in the throat; advised she felt it was her “civic duty” to report a possible assault. Deputies noted the caller sounded intoxicated; they woke the subject up and he was not injured. Findlay Police Department was requested to do a welfare check on the caller as she had called the subject several times.

Wednesday:

• Deputy reported a railroad crossing was blocked on North Township Road 47.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was swerving all over the roadway on West Ohio 18. Deputy advised driver of complaint.

Comments

comments