City SAFER grant hinged on levy

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

If voters don’t approve a 6-mill property tax levy later this fall, Fostoria may have to pass on a grant aimed at hiring more firefighters.

The city was awarded the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant for a third time earlier this month, something some officials thought would never happen.

But unlike the previous two times the city was awarded the SAFER grant, this version of the program would require the city to provide matching funds.

“The city has to come up with matching funds, which we don’t have,” Interim Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said following Thursday’s meeting of Fostoria Civil Service Commission. “If the levy doesn’t pass, it’ll be pretty difficult to take the SAFER grant.”

The city first received the SAFER grant in 2010, and again in 2013. The program provided $1.2 million over the course of two years to fund the salaries and benefits of eight firefighters until last September when it expired.

This time around, however, $404,666 will go toward hiring three new firefighters and maintaining their positions for three years.

“That’s going to be difficult to do if the levy doesn’t pass,” said Herbert.

The grant would be used to fund 75 percent of the wages and benefits of those three firefighters for the first two years, decreasing to 25 percent in the third year.

If voters approve the tax hike on Nov. 7, the levy is anticipated to generate nearly $3.5 million by 2021 and be earmarked specifically for Fostoria’s safety forces — namely police and fire/EMS.

According to the city’s five-year financial recovery plan, the hiring of any police officers or firefighters has always been contingent on the passage of the levy. If the levy fails, four police officers two firefighters and two police clerks would be laid off.

The most recent entrance exam for prospective firefighters resulted in two “very qualified” candidates making the eligibility list, Herbert said. Once someone is hired off the list, law requires the civil service commission compile a new list.

Both Herbert and Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said Thursday the city is going to hold off on hiring any new firefighters until after Election Day.

Fostoria Police Division is also looking to replenish its depleted roster sooner rather than later.

Civil Service Commission Chairperson Linda Cohen announced a series of tentative dates for testing prospective police officer candidates. She said she hopes to open testing on Oct. 2 and leave it open for either 30 or 60 days.

The physical agility test has been tentatively scheduled for Nov. 11 with the oral examination slated for Nov. 16.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said any hires made off a new eligibility list would simply be replacements, not new officers.

The city charter states the police department is considered fully staffed with 25 officers, not counting the chief. Currently, FPD only has 19.

“I know I will not be able to get back to the numbers we had years ago, but I am in dire need of officers to replace the ones we’ve lost over the years to attrition,” Loreno said.

The police department’s current eligibility list is expired but contained five candidates. Of those five, Loreno said some took jobs elsewhere and two failed their post-exam background check.

In other business, commission member Ron Bowlin was appointed to the committee tasked with selecting Fostoria’s new permanent fire chief.

Bowlin joins Mayor Eric Keckler and Fostoria City Councilman Greg Flores on the selection committee. The mayor will now have to appoint a community member.

Herbert, a 24-year veteran with Fostoria Fire Division, is one of nine people vying to be Fostoria’s 11th fire chief. He was named interim fire chief in late June after longtime Fostoria firefighter Scott Basinger stepped down from the role to retire.

The committee’s initial task will be to narrow the list from nine to three to begin the interview process.

The next meeting of Fostoria Civil Service Commission will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 in the conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Comments

comments