A 27-year-old Findlay man committed suicide by hanging himself near an amphitheater in Portage Park last weekend, the Wood County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

The body of Carl T. J. Snowden was discovered hanging by his neck shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday by a woman who was at the park taking photographs for a young couple. The coroner’s office on Wednesday confirmed the cause of death.

