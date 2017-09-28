Woman pleads guilty to forgery

A Bettsville woman was recently sentenced to community control after pleading guilty to forgery.

Chelsy N. Tyree, 26, pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced by Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff to three years of community control.

She was indicted by a Seneca County grand jury June 28 for forging a check on someone’s Croghan Colonial Bank account on or about May 10.

According to court records, Tyree must complete a substance abuse treatment program through Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services for at least 24 months. She must also undergo weekly drug/alcohol screenings.

Comments

comments