Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• A vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersetion of South Adams Street and West Tiffin Street at 10:08 a.m. One citation was issued.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation was issued at the intersection of South Countyline Street and West South Street for a red light violation.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Findlay Police reported a robbery in their city, suspect last seen heading toward Fostoria. Vehicle was not observed coming into city; officers to be on the lookout.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Hancock County Sheriff advised of vehicle approaching the city with reports of erratic driving. Officers unable to locate.

Wednesday:

• Officer with a vehicle parked the wrong way and doors open. Juvenile was driving vehicle. Officer spoke with juvenile’s mother and advised of curfew. Juvenile advised of consequences of driving off with vehicle.

• Complainant requested officer for a standby. Subject picked up some items and will come back later to get more belongings.

• Complainant advised a school bus did not use their lights when they stopped.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer about his ex harassing him. Caller was advised of his options.

• Complainant advised there is a vehicle parked at a High Street filling station that is leaking. Officer advised the attendant is cleaning up gas.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Columbia Gas employee advised they were in the 100 block of Perry Street at 10:05 p.m. for an odor of gas, but they are smelling smoke. Fire department sent to investigate odor.

Wednesday:

• EMS requested to the 1000 block of Independence at 1:15 a.m. for a resident who is bleeding from rectum.

• Medical Company requested EMS to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 5:57 a.m. for a lift assist for a 61-year-old female.

• 9-1-1 caller requesting EMS to the 100 block of Jones Street at 6:12 a.m. for an 88-year-old female who has fallen.

• 9-1-1 caller requesting EMS at 6:24 a.m. in the 200 block of College Ave for an elderly female with high blood pressure.

• 9-1-1 caller requested EMS to the 100 block of Jones Street at 2:18 p.m. for an unknown reason.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A West Township Road 36 resident came on station requesting to speak with a deputy in reference to a letter he received in the mail.

• Complainant reported a railroad crossing on North Township Road 57 had been blocked for 15 minutes. Train company advised there was a problem near North Baltimore on the tracks and traffic was backed up in both directions.

• Complainant reported a blocked crossing for more than an hour on North Township Road 47. Deputy noted the crossing was clear.

• Complainant reported a crossing on North Township Road 57 was blocked for more than an hour. Deputy noted the train was moving.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a suspicious male subject wearing a mask entered a State Street residence in Bettsville with another male subject.

• An area school resource officer requested a welfare check on a student at a North Township Road 63 address who had not been to school.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• A squad was requested to the 3200 block of North County Road 5 at 8:59 a.m. for a female subject who fell and hit her head.

