Public Record

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Wednesday:
• A vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersetion of South Adams Street and West Tiffin Street at 10:08 a.m. One citation was issued.
citations
Tuesday:
• A citation was issued at the intersection of South Countyline Street and West South Street for a red light violation.
thefts
Tuesday:
• Findlay Police reported a robbery in their city, suspect last seen heading toward Fostoria. Vehicle was not observed coming into city; officers to be on the lookout.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Hancock County Sheriff advised of vehicle approaching the city with reports of erratic driving. Officers unable to locate.
Wednesday:
• Officer with a vehicle parked the wrong way and doors open. Juvenile was driving vehicle. Officer spoke with juvenile’s mother and advised of curfew. Juvenile advised of consequences of driving off with vehicle.
• Complainant requested officer for a standby. Subject picked up some items and will come back later to get more belongings.
• Complainant advised a school bus did not use their lights when they stopped.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer about his ex harassing him. Caller was advised of his options.
• Complainant advised there is a vehicle parked at a High Street filling station that is leaking. Officer advised the attendant is cleaning up gas.
fire runs
Tuesday:
• Columbia Gas employee advised they were in the 100 block of Perry Street at 10:05 p.m. for an odor of gas, but they are smelling smoke. Fire department sent to investigate odor.
Wednesday:
• EMS requested to the 1000 block of Independence at 1:15 a.m. for a resident who is bleeding from rectum.
• Medical Company requested EMS to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 5:57 a.m. for a lift assist for a 61-year-old female.
• 9-1-1 caller requesting EMS to the 100 block of Jones Street at 6:12 a.m. for an 88-year-old female who has fallen.
• 9-1-1 caller requesting EMS at 6:24 a.m. in the 200 block of College Ave for an elderly female with high blood pressure.
• 9-1-1 caller requested EMS to the 100 block of Jones Street at 2:18 p.m. for an unknown reason.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• A West Township Road 36 resident came on station requesting to speak with a deputy in reference to a letter he received in the mail.
• Complainant reported a railroad crossing on North Township Road 57 had been blocked for 15 minutes. Train company advised there was a problem near North Baltimore on the tracks and traffic was backed up in both directions.
• Complainant reported a blocked crossing for more than an hour on North Township Road 47. Deputy noted the crossing was clear.
• Complainant reported a crossing on North Township Road 57 was blocked for more than an hour. Deputy noted the train was moving.
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a suspicious male subject wearing a mask entered a State Street residence in Bettsville with another male subject.
• An area school resource officer requested a welfare check on a student at a North Township Road 63 address who had not been to school.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• A squad was requested to the 3200 block of North County Road 5 at 8:59 a.m. for a female subject who fell and hit her head.

