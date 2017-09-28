One dead in rollover west of Arcadia

MIKE SPENCER / for the Review Times

A 22-year-old Bluffton woman is dead after her vehicle went off the road several times on County Road 216 in Washington Township Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash just east of Township Road 243 early Wednesday morning. At 6:07 a.m., a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Ashley Deardorff was headed westbound on County Road 216 when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway at a curve and rolled several times. Deardorff was entrapped in the vehicle and pronouced dead at the scene. Assisting at the scene were the Hancock County Coroner’s Office, Washington Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS, and Dick’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

