Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• A subject was arrested for a CPO violation after fleeing officers on the north side of town. Wood County Sheriff’s Office and a K9 unit assisted in the search for the subject before they surrendered. No further information was available at press time.

Monday:

• A subject was arrested on warrants at an East Sixth Street location.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of an accident at North Countyline Street and West Jones Road.

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for a vicious animal following a report of a juvenile being bit by a dog near North Caples and McDougal streets; advised she attempted to speak with the canine’s owner but she slammed the door in her face and the dog was still running loose.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported two iPads were stolen from her Columbus Avenue address.

• Complainant reported someone stole his vehicle. Officer noted the vehicle was found at a West High Street business parking lot.

Monday:

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding his niece coming into his Sandusky Street home and stealing some items and his cat.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• A North Union Street complainant reported damage to his vehicle. Officer noted the front window and passenger side windows were broken with bricks and there were scratches along the vehicle.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer was out with a subject on a bike at U.S. 23 and Bradner Street for no lights on the bike.

• Caller requested an officer standby while she picked up her food stamp card from a Columbus Avenue location.

• Complainant advised of a large dog in their West South Street backyard. Owner took dog who had gotten out of the fence.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a break in on East Lytle Street.

• A South Union Street employee advised of a canine outside the business. Dog was gone prior to officer’s arrival.

• Caller stated she had an argument with her partner and he made threats toward his own safety. Subject was taken to the emergency room.

• Subject came on station to report a forgery crime regarding her checks. Incident is under investigation.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Complainant reported a subject called from a local number pretending to be a credit card company and began making vulgar statements.

Monday:

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a subject who has a CPO against her husband but was showing up to their church and harassing other parishioners. Officer advised of options and will have a form drawn up for criminal trespassing.

• Bus garage supervisor advised of an issue at a bus stop on East Sixth Street. Dispatch noted a male was heard in the background making threats. Statements and video surveillance were collected.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her boyfriend at an East North Street address as he had been calling and texting her telling her he is going to end his life. Officer noted the subject was admitted.

• Complainant reported subjects were selling drugs on Beier Drive.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was requested to the 400 block of Burnham Drive at 7:59 a.m. for a female who had difficulty breathing.

• At 6:08 p.m., a squad was requested to the 300 block of North Union Street for a suicidal male having a panic attack.

• Squad responded to the 200 block of South Main Street for a male who possibly broke his hand at 6:58 p.m.

Monday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of West Lytle Street for a suicidal female at 4:50 p.m.

• Squad was requested at 7:08 p.m. for a female having difficulty breathing in the 1200 block of Sandusky Street.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Washington and Union streets in Bettsville.

