Identities revealed in Findlay stabbing

Findlay police have identified the men involved in a fight that led to a stabbing in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Sunday.

Police said Jason L. Turner, 41, of Findlay, was stabbed during the incident; he remains hospitalized at Blanchard Valley Hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Also involved in the incident was Michael L. Smith, 32, of Findlay, police said. Smith was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital after the incident.

No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the incident and what led up to it. Police said that once the investigation concludes, the case will be turned over to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office and may be heard by the Hancock County grand jury.

Anyone witnessing the incident is encouraged to call the Findlay Police Department Detective Division at 419-424-7164.

Comments

comments