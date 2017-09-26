Man found hanging in Portage Park identified

Fostoria police have released the identity of the man who allegedly hung himself at Portage Park early Sunday morning. Police Chief Keith Loreno has identified the man as 27-year-old Carl T. J. Snowden, of Findlay.

Snowden’s body was discovered shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday by a woman who was at the park taking photos for a young couple. He was reportedly found hanging near an amphitheater.

The Wood County Coroner’s Office was called to process the scene and collect the body so an official cause of death could be determined. Loreno said Fostoria Police Division is treating the incident as a suicide.

As of Monday, a representative of the coroner’s office said the report was not yet finished.

