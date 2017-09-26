Commissioners slated to vote on maintenance expenditures

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

When the Seneca County Commissioners meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today, they are to vote on a measure to spend $144,000 on maintenance expenses for various county buildings.

The issue was discussed at length during a work session conducted Sept. 19, at which John Logsdon, head of the county’s Maintenance and Grounds Division listed several major issues that need to be addressed.

While not all expenses deemed necessary at this point will be addressed by the $144,000 project, most of the more immediate concerns will be covered if the measure is passed.

Of the $144,000, $80,000, is to be spent on contract services, with another $50,000 going toward contract services specifically for the county jail. Purchase of supplies will account for $10,000, with another $4,000 being spent to replace a floor cleaning machine.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas was given more time to study the projects before a vote is taken on the spending issue.

The commissioners are also to vote on amending an agreement for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections subsidy grant for the Targeted Community Alternatives to Prison (TCAP) program.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times Monday the amendment is necessary because the original agreement was not worded correctly. She said the word “felony” was omitted in the original agreement, and state ODRC officials have requested the change.

The commissioners are to mull the re-establishment of the County Capital Projects Fund. Wilson said the fund is to be re-established every 10 years, and a recent audit of county funds and records revealed it is time for it to occur.

The meeting is to be conducted at the commissioners office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

