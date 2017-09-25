Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• A female pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the area of West Lytle Street and Midblock around 10 a.m. The female was taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment, but further information was not available.

Saturday:

• A two-vehicle accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Countylline and Fremont streets. Two vehicles were towed from the scene, but further information was not available.

Friday:

• Police investigated a non-injury crash at 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue. No further information available.

arrests

Sunday:

• Cynthia K. Stevsn, 60, Taft Boulevard, was arrested around noon in the 600 block of South Poplar Street for criminal trespassing.

Friday:

• Nathan A. McCluskey, 37, no address given, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fremont Street for disorderly conduct. The arrest came after an 11:11 p.m. call was received reporting a female screaming in the 300 block of East Fremont Street.

citations

Saturday:

• Officers issued several parking citations in various areas of the city early Saturday morning.

• A citation for speeding was issued following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Sandusky Street at 11:40 a.m. No further information available.

thefts

Saturday:

• At 10:30 a.m., a resident of Christopher Drive requested to speak to an officer regarding her checking account at a local bank being “cleaned out.” The complainant is to call the bank to get more information on the matter.

• An incident is under investigation in which a resident of the 700 block of Columbus Avenue reported a bank account was compromised.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 12:55 a.m., a caller reported a large fight in the area of Rock and Gerlock drives. An officer advised the incident involved a male who was upset that a female is always intoxicated.

• At 6:35 a.m., a caller reported her vehicle’s alarm kept sounding while it was parked in the 100 block of South Vine Street. An officer was unable to find a vehicle with an alarm sounding.

• An officer found a white and brown bulldog in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue at 7:20 a.m. and took it to the impound.

• At 8:39 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at a business in the 500 block of North Countyline Street. It was a false alarm.

• A female caller reported at 10:10 a.m. finding a baggie containing a blue powder substance in the 800 block of Oaklawn Avenue. An officer picked up the baggie and placed it into evidence to be destroyed.

• At 11:40 a.m., a female resident of the 600 block of South Poplar Street reported an intoxicated female walked into her residence and asked for a cigarette. The caller said the female did the same thing at her neighbors’ residences. An officer transported the female to her residence in the 100 block of Taft Boulevard.

Saturday:

• At 1:07 a.m., an officer reported he was out with several subjects riding bicycles near the intersection of Buckley Street and Northview Drive. The officer requested EMS to the scene to check one of the riders who injured her knee when she wrecked one of the bikes. The female refused transport to the hospital, but the officer issued warnings to the bike riders for riding after dark without lights.

• At 1:45 a.m., a caller reported juveniles throwing fireworks off the overpass on Lytle Street. An officer was unable to locate the juveniles.

• A caller reported at 2:17 a.m. a vehicle in the 800 block of Walnut Street had a female passenger who was passed out, and the driver refused to roll the window down when the caller attempted to ask if the passenger was okay. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

• At 3:26 a.m., a 19-year-old Indiana female called police and told them her mother had kicked her out of the mother’s Fostoria house. The caller said she had no money and no minutes left on her prepaid cellphone, and asked if there were any shelters in the area she could go to. Police made calls to area shelters, and an officer transported the female to the City Mission in Findlay.

• At 4:18 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of North Poplar Street reported someone knocking on her house near a bedroom.

• A resident of the 700 block of Sandusky Street reported a neighbor’s dog had killed his cat. Report on file.

• At 4:59 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of McDougal Street reported a male with a backpack walking around the area. An officer was unable to locate the subject.

• At 7:43 a.m., a security company reported a burglar alarm activation at a business in the 500 block of Summit Street. A keyholder checked the building with an officer, and it was cleared.

• A female reported at 2:02 p.m. her ex-boyfriend was breaking into her residence. The male told an officer he was living at the residence and could go inside to get whatever he wanted. An officer advised both parties how to separate property, and informed them they would be charged with disorderly conduct if an officer had to return.

• At 3 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Columbus Avenue requested an officer speak with her 14-year-old son who was unruly. An officer spoke to the boy and advised the female of her options.

• At 4:49 p.m., a caller reported doors were not locked at a business in the 1300 block of Perrysburg Road, but a sign said the business was closed. A dispatcher contacted an official from the business, who was to check the doors.

• A female resident of the 100 block of Taft Boulevard reported a man whom she did not know walked into her house and was with her naked mother-in-law. An officer reported the older woman’s son “walked in on his mother and the man.” The son did not want the man in the house. Advised of options.

• At 7:21 p.m., a female resident of the 200 block of East North Street reported a male making threats to her. An officer issued a warning to the male for disorderly conduct.

• A warning for distracted driving was issued to a female driver around 8:45 p.m. after a caller reported her vehicle being driven recklessly on Sandusky Street. The female told an officer she was using her phone to try to find out where she was when the reckless driving occurred.

• At 10:49 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid for a domestic dispute in progress in the 22800 block of Ohio 12, west of the city, with possible weapons involved. Fostoria police officers reported the situation was a verbal dispute that was under control and advised deputies could slow down their response.

• A mother took her juvenile son to the police station at 11:52 p.m. to report the son receiving threatening text messages from outside the city. The mother was advised of her options.

Friday:

• At 8:45 p.m., a caller reported an elderly male in the area of Center and Countyline streets who may be disoriented. An officer was unable to locate the male.

• At 9 p.m., a caller reported her brother’s son had locked the brother out of a bedroom of a house in the 100 block of Taft Boulevard. Officers were able to gain entry to the bedroom, and the son was warned for disorderly conduct.

• A resident of the 600 block of Westhaven Drive reported at 11:20 p.m. a large pitbull in her back yard growling. An officer heard the dog growl when he arrived on scene, but it took off and the officer was unable to locate it.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 3:55 a.m. to the 300 block of West North Street for a 48-year-old female diabetic who was ill.

• EMS responded at 5:12 a.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a female who was having difficulty breathing.

• At 6:27 a.m., EMS responded to Christopher Drive for a person in full cardiac arrest.

Saturday:

• EMS responded to the 500 block of VanBuren Street at 10:13 a.m. for a 45-year-old female who fell.

• EMS responded at 6:19 p.m. to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive for a 65-year-old male experiencing chest pressure.

• At 9:15 p.m., EMS responded to the 300 block of West Lytle Street for an elderly man who fell and was bleeding. The man was not transported to the hospital, but EMS responded to the area again at 10:54 p.m. as the man was having more problems from his fall.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 7:59 p.m. to the 800 block of Woodward Avenue for a 66-year-old female who may have been having a heart attack.

• EMS responded at 8:22 p.m. to 200 block of Grape Street for 46-year-old male who was losing consciousness.

• At 8:38 p.m., EMS responded to the 400 block of North U.S. 23 in Wood County for a female who was suicidal. A deputy sheriff was on scene.

Seneca County

citation

Friday:

• Jesse D. Miller, no age or address given, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop in the 5600 block of North Township Road 169 at 10:15 p.m. The stop was the result of a caller reporting a possible impaired driver in the area of West Ohio 12 and West County Road 592.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• The sheriff’s office responded to several complaints over the weekend regarding stopped trains blocking railroad crossings in the county.

• At 12:12 a.m., a resident of the 6500 block of West Township Road 108 reported someone knocking on the house. A deputy reported it was learned a relative of the residents did it as a prank.

Saturday:

• At 11:30 a.m., a caller reported trash in the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 23 and West County Road 18. A deputy removed the trash from the roadway.

• A deputy on patrol in Bettsville reported a vehicle parked near the back of the quarry. The occupants of the vehicle were advised the park closes at dusk and an occupant was also advised to take care of an arrest warrant from Licking County.

• At 9:26 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man walking in the roadway near the intersection of North Ohio 635 and West County Road 38. The man appeared to be intoxicated and was wearing dark clothing making him hard to see, going from one side of the road to the other. A state trooper joined the deputy at the scene and was to cite the man for public intoxication.

• At 7:09 p.m., a caller requested a deputy attempt to locate a white SUV in Bascom that was involved in an incident in which the driver was yelling at juveniles. A deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.

• A representative of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources requested at 7:07 p.m. a deputy be sent to the 7600 block of North Ohio 635 to put down a sick raccoon found in a yard there. The animal was dispatched, and ODNR was to pick up the animal Sunday morning.

Comments

comments