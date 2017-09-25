Man found hanging in Fostoria park

A man’s body was found hanging at Portage Park early Sunday morning by a woman who was there capturing photos for a young couple.

The woman was photographing a man and woman at various spots within Portage Park at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when she came across the body of a male in his 20s hanging near an amphitheater.

Fostoria Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, but Police Chief Keith Loreno said the Wood County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

“It is unfortunate when these situations occur,” Loreno said Sunday. “We hope that anyone suffering from depression contacts a family member, friend, counselor, or even a 9-1-1 dispatch center in an effort to get help.”

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased as officers are still attempting to contact the man’s family.

No additional information was available by press time.

