Making a big difference in little ways

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

It doesn’t take great people doing great things to make a difference in this world.

But it does take caring people who give their time and talents to help those around them.

For more than 40 years, George and Judy Hossler have been giving their free time to their school district and a local nursing home.

The Hosslers have volunteered at Hopewell-Loudon Schools in a variety of capacities including raising money, keeping score, being a time keeper, filming games and helping to direct athletic events.

To show its appreciation for all they do, the Hosslers were recently inducted in to the school’s Hall of Fame, where teachers, coaches, school board members and alumni have been enrolled since 1999.

The mother of four sons and 12 grandchildren who have all attended Hopewell-Loudon, Judy is one of four women who initiated the Mothers Club, raising money to purchase equipment and feed both the home and opposing teams after each home game.

She also kept scorebook for baseball, softball and freshman basketball as well as ran the clock for volleyball and girls basketball for many years. In addition, the H-L alumna sold and took tickets for football and basketball and worked many tournament games for the school.

For more than 25 years, George, who worked 32 years at Atlas Crankshaft before retiring, filmed football and basketball games for the coaching staff. He and his wife were also in charge of the shot and discus events at the Dick Schultz Track and Field Invitational for 23 consecutive years.

“George and Judy could also be found running concession stands, or anywhere else help was needed,” the Hall of Fame nomination form stated.

But their volunteer efforts did not stop at the school.

The couple started volunteering at Good Shepherd Home about 17 years ago, working the lunch stand at the nursing home’s annual bazaar. And they are still working the bazaar — Judy running the lunch stand and George in charge of the lunch room clean-up.

“My dad was out there for five years and he enjoyed it and liked it out there. We met some of the friends he ate lunch with and they just kind of grew on us and so we’d go back out and eat lunch with them,” Judy said.

“We just enjoy the people and being around them, talking to them and trying to lift their spirits up.”

Among their volunteer contributions at Good Shepherd Home, the Hosslers have worked the Good Shepherd Home lunch stand at Seneca County Fair for years.

“This is the first year we didn’t work the whole seven days (of the fair). We worked five out of the seven.”

The Hosslers also go on trips with Good Shepherd Home residents to help push wheelchairs, they assist with get-togethers and help transport residents to and from activities such as church and gospel sings.

“It gives us a little exercise, pushing the residents up and down the halls,” Judy said with a chuckle.

Judy assists with the Color Me Happy craft session every Tuesday and George helps out in the Men’s Workshop which meets twice a month.

Bev Lang, who is in charge of the weekly arts and craft session Color Me Happy and the twice monthly Men’s Workshop, said she has come to depend on the Hosslers.

“They are easy to work with, good spirited people,” Lang said, adding Judy showed up at Color Me Happy one day and has been helping ever since.

“She helps get things to each resident, what they need and she sits down with two people and works with them. We have a couple people with low vision and no vision and she tells them the colors they want, explains what it is. If it’s a craft, she has them feel it. She does a wonderful job. She’s great one-on-one with the residents. Anything I want or need her help on, she’s willing.”

Lang said she recruited George to help with her Men’s Workshop and he has been to nearly every session.

“He does great. He rinses brushes, he cleans out containers if we are changing colors, he works with one of the guys just lining up what we are going to do next. Anything needed, he’s right there.”

And regardless of all the gratitude shown to them, the Hosslers take their volunteering all in stride.

“You name it, we’ve probably done it,” Judy said of their efforts at Good Shepherd Home. “We’re just volunteer people. We try to do everything we can to make their lives a little bit better.”

Although Good Shepherd Home has approximately 200 volunteers ranging in age from elementary school children to the residents themselves, Cindy Swartz, volunteer coordinator, said she thinks, perhaps, the Hosslers put in the most time volunteering.

“Whatever we need, if they are available, they will be right here to help,” Swartz said.

And while the Hosslers may not be great people doing great things, they are caring people committed to their community.

“They just make such a difference in residents’ lives through the little things they do,” Swartz said.

Comments

comments