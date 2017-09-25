Fostoria woman hurt in three-vehicle crash

Posted On Mon. Sep 25th, 2017
A 76-year-old Fostoria woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Findlay.
According to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Addie Moore was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS following the 4:36 p.m. crash at the intersection of Ohio 12 and Marion Township Road 212, one mile east of Findlay.
According to the release, Thelma Sparks, 89, of Lebanon, was driving south on Township Road 212 and stopped at the intersection with Ohio 12. Sparks, who was also transported to the hospital, pulled into the intersection, directly into the path of Moore’s vehicle, which was westbound on Ohio 12.
The impact between the two cars caused Moore’s vehicle to spin counter-clockwise, striking a car stopped for a stop sign on Township Road 212 being driven by Victoria Wurm, 29, of Perrysburg.
Sparks’ vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, the release stated.
No further information was available on the medical conditions of Moore and Sparks, but Sparks was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop.
Assisting at the scene was Washington Township Fire Department.

