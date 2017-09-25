All aboard!

Posted On Mon. Sep 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Model railroader Richard Painter of Fostoria shows off his 7.5-inch gauge model of a vintage locomotive during the 16th annual Fostoria Rail Fest at Fostoria Junior/Senior High Saturday. Painter’s model is a scale copy of the first steam locomotive to travel faster than 100 mph and is itself an actual steam powered engine. Painter regularly hosts 7.5 gauge railroaders at his home just east of Fostoria, which features a half-mile track that circles his property. More than 100 tables were set up for more than 50 vendors with model train displays and trinkets. Outside, drones and remote-controlled airplanes were filling the sky. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund next year’s Rail Festival as well as go toward the Fostoria Rail Park.

