Toy drive starts early

Posted On Sat. Sep 23rd, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
A box wrapped in holiday paper sits near the entrance of Kmart Friday afternoon to collect Christmas presents for area boys and girls. A Christmas for Every Child organizers have jump-started this year’s holiday toy drive in an effort to increase donations. Collection boxes will be set up at Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive, and the Review Times, 113 E. Center St., for a limited time. The annual toy drive helps approximately 350 area children experience the magic of unwrapping a gift at Christmas.

