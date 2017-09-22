The fungus among us

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

They grow in secret, under the cover of darkness.

And when daylight dawns, there they are — popping up in lawns throughout the area.

Mushrooms? Toadstools? Which are they?

According to one of Ohio’s leading experts on mushrooms, there’s no difference.

“Neither term has a real good scientific meaning,” Walt Sturgeon of East Palestine, Ohio, said. “It’s just referring to what I call a macro fungus — a fungus that produces a fruiting body, which is what mushrooms are. They are a fruit of an underground organism.”

Sturgeon said people who don’t know mushrooms often call the fungus a toadstool because they’re sure it’s poison, but it might not be.

According to English folklore, mushrooms appear around the perimeter of where fairies come to dance. The fungi provides seating where the spirits can rest from their magical activities.

But according to Sturgeon, there’s a more scientific reason for the recent appearance of the fungi.

“It’s the time of the year for a variety of mushrooms. They come up following rainy weather,” he said.

Sturgeon estimates there are probably 3,000 types of mushrooms in Ohio, but not all of them have been documented.

He said there are a lot of edible mushrooms available in the fall. Among the most popular is hen of the woods — also called sheephead or known at food markets as maitake.

The bright orange mushroom that grows on wood called sulfer shelf — also known as the chicken mushroom — is another favorite.

Sturgeon uses the culinary term ‘umami’ — a savory, indescribable taste — to explain what he finds most appealing about edible mushrooms.

“Some of them are very peppery and hot like a hot pepper, some of them are mild, some of them are delicious, some of them are very bland.”

And while many mushrooms are considered poisonous, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will kill the consumer.

“There’s relatively few that are deadly,” he said, noting eating a poisonous mushroom will only make you wish you were dead.

“There are many that can make you sick, but recoverable.”

So what’s growing in your yard? Is it safe to toss in your dinner salad or is it a sick day in the making?

“The only way to know is to identify it,” said Sturgeon, who has studied mushrooms for more than 40 years.

“You need to get a good mushroom book. I would recommend my book, of course,” he said of ‘Mushrooms of the Northeast: A Simple guide to Common Mushrooms.’

The pocket-sized field guide features hundreds of the most common species of mushrooms with pictures and comparisons of each species.

Although Kaubisch Memorial Public Library does not have a copy of the field guide, it can get a copy upon request through its participation in the SEO (Serving Every Ohioan Library Center), which supports a consortium of 89 library systems at 200 locations in 46 counties.

The book, co-authored by Teresa Marrone, is also available on Amazon — $9.99 Kindle, $13.32 paperback.

For those interested in the hunt for edible mushrooms, Sturgeon said there is a lot of information to be found on the Internet and most of it is reliable.

And although the Internet and books are good resources, Sturgeon said they often identify edible mushrooms with a caution of look-alike, non-edible fungi.

So he advises mushroom hunters to join a mushroom club.

“If you join a mushroom club, chances are when you go to an event you’ll get to see both of those together and then you’ll say ‘Oh, this really looks like such and such’ when you see them together,” he said, noting he is a member of the Ohio Mushroom Society.

But Sturgeon’s best advice for safely hunting mushrooms is pretty basic.

“Don’t eat it if you don’t know it. As far as hunting mushrooms, go with an expert or at least someone that’s more familiar than you are. And then, don’t necessarily trust them. Check it out on your own when you get back home.”

Oh, and one more thing.

Be careful to not step on any fairies.

Comments

comments