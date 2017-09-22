Soul Shine brings music to the soul, healing to the heart

By MORGAN MANNS

When visitors step through the doors of Meadowbrook Park Ballroom Saturday, they’ll be graced with the healing sounds of blues music.

But it won’t be the only healing taking place during the 22nd annual Soul Shine Blues Festival.

“Blues music was created out of suffering of African Americans who were enslaved,” said Terri Mercer, First Step director. “This was music they created to deal with this suffering. I see some analogy there between how that music was healing to them and how the money that comes from this festival can certainly help us heal the families we work with.”

First Step Healthy Family Resource Center provides shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, a 24-hour support line, advocacy, outreach and support programs for men, women and children.

The non-profit offers crisis intervention, safe residency for women and men, legal advocacy, case management, PASSAGES, Positive Parenting Program, Men’s Support Group, Women’s Support Group, Operation Starshine for Kids, art therapy, community presentations and more.

“We help bring healing to those families and help them choose behaviors or directions in their lives that would remove the abuse, arguing and conflict. Fundraising is so important to us because the money we get (through grants and organizations) is dwindling,” Mercer said, adding Soul Shine comprises 27 percent of First Step’s operating budget. “It’s a major fundraiser for First Step. It goes toward filling the gap between funding we receive and what is needed.”

In addition to private donations, the center receives grants and funding from United Ways of Fostoria, Seneca County and Upper Sandusky; Ohio Criminal Justice Services; and from county commissioners in surrounding counties.

The goal, according to Mercer, is to raise $16,000 for the shelter, which is approximately what the fundraising event brought in last year.

In its first year, the Soul Shine Blues Festival was an all-music festival, offering all genres of music. Although it was successful for a first-year event, Mercer said the board decided to go in the direction of an all-blues festival to bring something different to the area.

“A lot of people tend to think blues music is slow and depressing but it’s actually music you dance to,” she said. “There’s a saying: ‘Blues had a baby and they named it rock and rock.’ All rock and roll comes from the blues.”

Music will kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. with Bud Mowery & The Blues All Stars. The event will also feature Phillips & Mercer and the The Reece Lincoln Band. Headlining the festival will be Mike Guldin and Rollin’ & Tumblin’. Mercer said the band performed at Soul Shine three years ago and she received many requests to bring them back.

Mike Guldin and Rollin’ & Tumblin’ calls their brand of blues music “Good Ole Butt-Shakin’ Music,” according to the band’s website. They are influenced by blues legends Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, Willie Dixon and Albert and Freddie as well as more contemporary artists such as the Allman Bros, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn and the Rolling Stones.

Guldin and Alan Howe play the guitar while Tim Hooper works the keyboards, CJ Clark strums the bass, Matt McNally plays the drums. Guldin, Hooper and Clark also provide vocals.

The website states the group is a two-time International Blues Challenge finalist, making the finals both times they entered the world-wide popular Blues Competition, sponsored yearly by the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Music is, to me, like a universal language,” Mercer said. “Music is something people can get around and enjoy and its just fun. People love to dance and get together with friends and have a good time. … The level of talent that comes to Soul Shine is on the same plane as the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Arkansas. Many performers at Soul Shine have performed at that festival so we provide some real quality acts and they rock the house.”

In addition to the tunes, the event will include 45 raffle items, such as a spa basket, an Ohio State University basket, a wine basket, a Christmas basket, fall baskets, an Italian basket, a margarita basket and more. Other baskets include items such as outdoor games, painting tools, outdoor decor, Fostoria memorabilia and more.

A 40-inch LED flatscreen TV and three Buffalo Bills merchandise signed by Micah Hyde were also donated to the festival as raffle items.

Tickets are $10 for 12 and $20 for 25. Each ticket can be placed toward a basket of the purchaser’s choosing. Winning tickets will be drawn at 7:30 p.m. and ticket holders must be present to win.

A guitar raffle will also take place, featuring an Alvarez Blues & Jazz series archtop electric guitar, valued at $1,100, and a handmade Cigar Box guitar. Tickets for the guitars are $20 and $10, respectively. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

“I always get so touched in the generosity of our community making this a successful festival,” Mercer said, noting more than 60 people volunteer their time the day of the event. “It truly can raise good money. I just can’t say enough to those who volunteer or those who donate or those who show up and support us. It does your heart good when people give from their hearts and are caring and kind.”

An array of food is also donated to the event, including its signature seafood jambalaya with red beans and rice, donated by Main Street Deli in Findlay. Ribs, chicken and pulled pork barbecue, donated by Fostoria’s Hawg Sauce Catering, will also be offered.

In addition to the food, beer, wine coolers, pop and water will be available for purchase.

“It really is a fun time,” Mercer said, noting the event typically brings in 450-500 people. “People come from all over Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. It has become kind of a tradition for many people.”

Doors open at 3 p.m. Admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling First Step at 419-435-7300 or visiting the office at 1099 Columbus Ave.

For more information, call First Step or visit www.soulshineblues.com or First Step’s Facebook page.

