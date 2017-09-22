Siren maintenance may cause ‘burps’

Posted On Fri. Sep 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Seneca County Emergency Management will be performing maintenance on some outdoor warning sirens located throughout the county during the next several weeks.
This may cause a siren to “burp,” a news release states.
Siren “burps” are normally brief and intermittent and does not last the three minutes of a full siren activation.
Dan Stahl, Seneca County Emergency Management administrator, advises this maintenance is normal and there should be no cause for alarm.
Regular monthly tests of all county and Fostoria sirens are scheduled for 11 a.m. the first Saturday of each month and noon the first Friday for Tiffin sirens.
Outdoor warning sirens are part of a county wide community warning system, the release states. This system has been developed to keep help the public informed of tornado warnings and can be utilized for other emergency situations.
Siren activations mean residents should tune in to local media for additional information, Stahl said in the news release.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cincinnati Celebrates Hometown Star Pete Rose With Statue

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Cincinnati Ready To Celebrate Hometown Star's Statue

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Ohio Driver Sentenced In 2016 Crash That Killed 3 Teens

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Solar Plant To Provide 80 Percent Of Ohio School's Power

Posted On17 Jun 2017

State Treasurer's Travels In 2016 Infused With Politics

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Thurday’s Results Around Ohio Canal Winchester 24, Galloway Westland 14 Centerville 31, Springboro 19 Parma Hts. Valley Forge
Posted On 21 Sep 2017
Off

Prep roundup: Fostoria rolls against Woodmore

ELMORE — Dakota Thomas dished out 32 assists on 64 of 64 setting while Tyriana Settles slammed 30 kills on 40 of 47 spiking as Fostoria
Posted On 21 Sep 2017
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington at McComb Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Posted On 21 Sep 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company