Siren maintenance may cause ‘burps’

Seneca County Emergency Management will be performing maintenance on some outdoor warning sirens located throughout the county during the next several weeks.

This may cause a siren to “burp,” a news release states.

Siren “burps” are normally brief and intermittent and does not last the three minutes of a full siren activation.

Dan Stahl, Seneca County Emergency Management administrator, advises this maintenance is normal and there should be no cause for alarm.

Regular monthly tests of all county and Fostoria sirens are scheduled for 11 a.m. the first Saturday of each month and noon the first Friday for Tiffin sirens.

Outdoor warning sirens are part of a county wide community warning system, the release states. This system has been developed to keep help the public informed of tornado warnings and can be utilized for other emergency situations.

Siren activations mean residents should tune in to local media for additional information, Stahl said in the news release.

