Public Record

accidents

Friday:

• Officer responded to a report of a private property accident in the 1200 block of Peeler Drive at 11:55 a.m.

Thursday:

• Officer reported it appeared someone lost control of their vehicle, hit a tree and a street sign near Midblock and West South Street but the vehicle was gone; street department was notified regarding the street sign.

arrests

Thursday:

• Thomas Ralph Barfield Sr., 58, was arrested on a warrant following a report of an intoxicated male subject causing problems at a West Center Street location.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of an accident in the 300 block of West Lytle Street at 7:29 a.m.

Thursday:

• Officer issued two disorderly conduct citations after a caller reported a vehicle was chasing them and trying to ram them on McDougal Street. Caller noted the subjects had been driving recklessly all over the roadway. Officer located skid marks along several roadways prior to issuing the citations.

thefts

Thursday:

• Complainant reported theft of a Halloween decoration from a West Jackson Street porch.

vandalism

Friday:

• Complainant reported his vehicle was keyed while at a Sandusky Street location. Officer noted numerous scratches on the passenger side door that appeared to be purposefully done.

• Subject came on station to report someone hacked into her bank account.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller complained of a canine out back of a West North Street address barking and barking. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer noted the westbound red light at North Countyline and West Fremont streets was out; street department was notified.

• Officer checked a West Lytle Street area as a suspicious vehicle was noted; everything was OK.

• Caller reported a reckless driver near West South and South Union streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported receiving a scam call from someone attempting to gather information on a deceased family member.

• Caller advised they located keys near West Lytle Street and Midblock.

• Caller reported a male subject was walking around South Main Street asking people for money. Officer spoke to subject and advised him to stop and of the consequences if he didn’t.

• Complainant reported someone was bit by a dog on South Poplar Street. Officer spoke to subject who was mowing grass on the property when the neighbor’s dog, who was on a long leash, bit him in the knee. Subject did not wish to press charges; officer advised owner of quarantine rules.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported a toddler wandered into the store by himself. Officer located the mother who advised he pushed the screen out to get out.

• Subject located a bike on Sandusky Street. Bicycle was impounded.

• Caller reported four canines were inside a vehicle parked on West High Street with the windows down but it was still too hot. Officer spoke to owner who stated they were inside for two minutes grabbing pop; told to leave the dogs at home next time.

Thursday:

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her child’s father. Officer advised of options pertaining to criminal charges but the caller refused to make statements or cooperate.

• Complainant reported a male subject was passed out on the sidewalk on East Sixth and South Poplar streets. Officer spoke to subject who was not intoxicated but was laying there looking up at the sky as his family used to own the property; everything was OK.

• Subject brought a phone on station. Item was placed into evidence.

• Caller requested an officer to a North Main Street location as a female subject was arguing with him and refusing to leave him alone. Parties were separated.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad was dispatched at 11:43 a.m. for a subject having chest pains in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• At 1:14 p.m., EMS responded to the 500 block of McDougal Street for a male subject possibly having a seizure.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested to the 700 block of South Union Street at 11:06 p.m. for a female subject with low potassium.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported she hit a two-by-four in the roadway near West Ohio 12 and North Ohio 635 at 6:21 p.m. Deputy noted the vehicle was not drivable.

vandalism

Friday:

• A North U.S. 23 caller requested a deputy in reference to two people that had been by his garage earlier. Deputy noted a vehicle had been keyed all the way around it and the passenger-side rear tire was flat.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a semi left rut marks on their property near West Ohio 12 and North County Road 5.

