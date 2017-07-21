Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a private property crash in the 500 block of Plaza Drive.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Officers responded to an alarm activation in the 1400 block of North Countyline Street where they found the door had been pried open at 3:20 a.m. The incident is under investigation. No further information was available at press time.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• An East Lytle Street employee stated a customer didn’t have enough money for something and became angry; advised they were knew the subject and were afraid the subject would do something to their vehicle.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer check a West Crocker Street address for a subject with a warrant. Officer checked that location and another but was unable to locate the subject.

• Caller reported a female subject was hitting a male subject while he walked away from her on East North Street. officer spoke to subjects and advised the male to stay away from the female for the evening.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock in an alley off Tiffin Street.

• A West Fourth Street caller requested an officer regarding a patient who was late for her appointment but demanded to be seen and threatened to commit suicide before leaving. Officer requested Seneca County Sheriff’s Office make contact and check the welfare of the subject.

• Officer was flagged down by a subject reporting a possible accident at County Road 23 and Township Road 218. Officer noted the intersection was clear.

• Subject came on station requesting a standby while she went to a West Fremont Street residence to pick up her mail.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a possible domestic dispute at a Perrysburg Road address as there was a bunch of yelling coming from inside. Officer spoke to subjects who were in a verbal altercation; male subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the road on Buckley Street with its flashers on and no one around. Officer advised a wrecker had arrived to take the vehicle.

• Subject requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment and a property issue.

• Complainant requested an officer to a North Main Street location for a male and female fighting each other. Officer learned the female subject threw a weight at the male subject’s vehicle but she had since left; male subject didn’t want to pursue charges.

• Complainant reported a semi drove through his South Main Street yard.

• Caller claimed he was walking on East Tiffin Street towards South Street when he was assaulted by a male subject.

• A Maple Street caller advised her neighbor had a friend staying with them and they pulled into her private driveway and someone opened the door into her vehicle. Officer noted a scratch was made on the caller’s vehicle.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 1100 block of Arthur Avenue at 2:11 a.m. for a small of propane in the house.

• Squad was dispatched at 2:25 a.m. for a subject with back problems in the 300 block of Summit Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS for a vehicle in a cornfield in the 4800 block of North U.S. 23 at 6:52 a.m.

• At 9:55 a.m., a squad was requested to the 100 block of Nichols Street for an unresponsive juvenile female. While on scene, the juvenile became unruly with officials; a counselor was requested.

• EMS was dispatched at 11:13 a.m. for a male subject with epilepsy who might have been experiencing a seizure in the 400 block of North Main Street.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested at 2:51 p.m. to the 1200 block of Perrysburg Road for a male subject with a laceration on his arm.

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 700 block of Chesapeake Court for a fire alarm activation at 4:38 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched for a female subject with a high fever and tightness in her chest and upper extremities at 5:28 p.m. in the 20 block of Christopher Drive.

• Fostoria Fire Division and AEP responded to a report of wires on fire in the 300 block of North Grant Street at 9:27 p.m.

• At 9:49 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 600 block of Woodward Avenue for a female diabetic who was feeling faint and nauseated.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller advised of a disabled vehicle with a trailer at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7. Deputy noted the driver had help on the way.

• A West County Road 38 caller requested to speak with a deputy concerning his children. Deputy gave the subject the number for Victims Advocate.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a female subject who had been staying with her broke into her South U.S. 23 house while she was not home.

• Caller advised of a verbal dispute at a West Axline Street address.

