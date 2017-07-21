One injured from parking lot crash

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

A Fostoria police officer fills out an accident report following a two vehicle crash in the Burger King parking lot Wednesday just before 7 p.m. According to witnesses, one vehicle was headed northbound on North Countyline Street when they began to turn into the parking lot and struck a southbound vehicle. One person was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Fostoria Fire Division’s squad with unknown injuries. Reinhart Auto Body and Moe’s Body Shop were also called to the scene. One subject was cited for failure to yield the right of way. No further information was available at press time.

