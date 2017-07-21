MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria man pleads guilty to all charges

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

The Fostoria man accused of savagely beating his girlfriend inside his North Union Street home back in March pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday.
Travis L. Dauterman, 27, 1635 N. Union St., pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of abduction, both third-degree felonies; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was indicted on the charges by a Seneca County grand jury April 5.
Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 12 in Judge Michael P. Kelbley’s courtroom, a court representative said Thursday.
Dauterman was arrested by Fostoria police March 15 after beating his girlfriend for several hours inside his home until she was able to escape shortly after 6 a.m.
The victim was found by employees of a business in the 1600 block of North Union Street after one of them heard her calling out for help.
Police responded to the scene at about 6:35 a.m. and, after a lengthy standoff during which the department’s Special Response Team almost intervened, took Dauterman into custody.
The victim, about 46 years of age at the time, was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Fostoria EMS. The severity of her injuries required additional treatment at a trauma care center in Toledo.
Dauterman faces a maximum sentence of little more than 14½ years in prison and fines of up to $36,000.
He is being held in Seneca County Jail in Tiffin.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cincinnati Celebrates Hometown Star Pete Rose With Statue

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Cincinnati Ready To Celebrate Hometown Star's Statue

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Ohio Driver Sentenced In 2016 Crash That Killed 3 Teens

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Solar Plant To Provide 80 Percent Of Ohio School's Power

Posted On17 Jun 2017

State Treasurer's Travels In 2016 Infused With Politics

Posted On17 Jun 2017

Local Sports

Off

Marathon Classic Notebook: LPGA’s revamped dress code no big deal to some players

By SCOTT COTTOS sTAFF WRITER SYLVANIA — Some of the world’s top women golfers don’t consider a tightening of the LPGA
Posted On 20 Jul 2017
Off

LPGA Marathon Classic: Piller fires a 63 to take 1st round lead

SYLVANIA (AP) — Gerina Piller shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open
Posted On 20 Jul 2017

Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 54 43 .557 — Tampa Bay 51 45 .531 2½ New York 48 45 .516 4 Baltimore
Posted On 20 Jul 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company