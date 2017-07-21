Fostoria man pleads guilty to all charges

The Fostoria man accused of savagely beating his girlfriend inside his North Union Street home back in March pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday.

Travis L. Dauterman, 27, 1635 N. Union St., pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of abduction, both third-degree felonies; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He was indicted on the charges by a Seneca County grand jury April 5.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 12 in Judge Michael P. Kelbley’s courtroom, a court representative said Thursday.

Dauterman was arrested by Fostoria police March 15 after beating his girlfriend for several hours inside his home until she was able to escape shortly after 6 a.m.

The victim was found by employees of a business in the 1600 block of North Union Street after one of them heard her calling out for help.

Police responded to the scene at about 6:35 a.m. and, after a lengthy standoff during which the department’s Special Response Team almost intervened, took Dauterman into custody.

The victim, about 46 years of age at the time, was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Fostoria EMS. The severity of her injuries required additional treatment at a trauma care center in Toledo.

Dauterman faces a maximum sentence of little more than 14½ years in prison and fines of up to $36,000.

He is being held in Seneca County Jail in Tiffin.

Comments

comments