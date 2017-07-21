Cooling off on a hot day

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Children enrolled in the Summer Rec Program at Longfellow School throw and squeeze water balloons at and on each other Thursday afternoon. The youngsters participated in a water balloon fight outside of the school in an effort to cool off from the summer heat as temperatures soared into the high 80s. Today’s temperature will again reach the high 80s with thunderstorms likely tonight and throughout the weekend. The Summer Rec Program will end July 27 with all three groups — Longfellow School, Riley Elementary School and City Park — joining together at City Park for a potluck.

