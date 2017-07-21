Barn quilt trail is outdoor art exhibit

By MORGAN MANNS

Driving throughout Hancock County, many may see slabs of wood painted to look like quilts hanging on the sides of several buildings.

More than 60 of these barn quilts have popped up in the county within the past five years, decorating properties and attracting tourism.

The Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau is working to spread the colorful outdoor art into Fostoria with the help of a grant from the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation.

The foundation awarded the bureau $5,000 to develop, market and advertise Fostoria’s Barn Quilt Trail as a future tourist attraction through the city.

Displaying barn quilt squares on the exterior of barns and other buildings has become a growing trend across the country, including at many Hancock County homes and businesses. The Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau will use the money to develop the concept within the city.

“We want to capitalize on this trend to grow a trail in Fostoria,” said Michele Cochran, community development director for the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation. “We want to get the word out to people and educate them on barn quilts. Once we get that going, we can make it a tourist attraction for the city.”

As a first step, Cochran said officials had a barn quilt featured on a barn painted within the downtown mural at the corner of South Main and West South streets, which was funded by the GFCF and finished in mid-June.

The barn quilt concept began in 2001 when Donna Sue Groves painted one of her mother’s quilt blocks and hung it on a barn in Adams County to honor her mother. The concept quickly spread.

The phenomenon began locally roughly five years ago when Arcadia resident Barb Gabriel created one for her residence.

Gabriel, who lives in a farm house on County Road 254, wanted to dress up a shed in her yard. She and her husband, James, had planned to decorate it with a Pennsylvania Dutch folk art “hex” sign until her husband saw painted quilt squares on barns in Kentucky and brought the idea to her.

“I enjoy painting and enjoy how people are so excited when their square is done,” she said. “I think it started because there are so many quilters and now they can have quilts inside and show them outside. Some people have them just because they like the quilt pattern on their house or barn as it brightens up the space. Some are artists who like to show their work.”

Barn quilt designs can be found online or in several books and can be made into various sizes from 8-foot by 8-foot designs to small 2-foot by 2-foot pieces to long 4-foot by 8-foot runners.

While she used to use plywood, Gabriel said she has switched to MDO (medium-density overlay) board to complete her projects. However, some barn quilts have also been painted on metal, plastic and vinyl.

The pieces are created using the material, exterior primer and paint, rulers, painters’ tape, rollers, pencils, erasers and calculators as everything is gridded, according to Gabriel, who has made nearly three quarters of the squares displayed in Hancock County.

The quilts have been placed on barns, old schoolhouses and garages as well as in gardens.

Barn quilts can be found in 48 states as well as in Canada. In Ohio, 34 counties have barn quilt trails. Hancock County has more than 65 quilts while Wood County has at least 20 and Seneca County has at least seven.

The Fostoria area is home to nearly 20 barn quilts at locations with Fostoria addresses, including nine on County Road 330, four on Township Road 214, two on County Road 257 and one near Eagleville, Baird and Oil Center roads.

In addition, the Mennel Milling Co. installed two barn quilts on Mennel’s Warehouse 3 on Fourth Street at the beginning of June and officials at Independence House placed two barn quilts at the nursing home.

While the quilts serve as a tourist attraction, Gabriel said citizens should be reminded that the quilts are on private property.

“We try to put them out by the road but it doesn’t always work out that way,” she said, providing an example of when tourists were driving up a long driveway to see a barn quilt and turning around in the yard. “You have to be respectful of the owner and their property.”

Other barn quilts in the tri-county area include: 13 in and around Arcadia on North Main Street, County Road 254, Township Road 214 and Township Road 247; three in the New Riegel area on South Ohio 587 and South Township Road 105; five near Alvada on County Road 330, Township Road 209, Township Road 258 and Township Road 96; three in Van Buren on Township Road 114 and Ohio 613; and one near North Baltimore on Eagleville Road.

A brochure featuring the addresses of 64 of the 68 squares in Hancock County can be obtained by visiting http://visitfindlay.com/about/barn-quilts-northwest-ohio/.

To locate barn quilts in Seneca County, visit “Seneca County, OH Barn Quilts” on Facebook.

Maps of the barn quilts in Wood County can be picked up at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green, or the 4-H Extension office, 639 S. Dunbridge Rd. #1, Bowling Green.

For quilts in other counties, visit www.barnquiltinfo.com, click on the yellow map of the United States and then click on Ohio. Gabriel said if the county has a website or Facebook page linked to it, visitors should be able to click on the respective county.

People take the tour of the squares for many reasons, whether they like bus tours, enjoy a drive in the country for a day, are doing it as a short day trip with a group such as a nursing home or do it as a side trip during another trip.

Cochran said she has heard from many rail fans who travel to Fostoria to see the trains or visit the Rail Park that their wives would like something of their own to do. She said she hopes a local barn quilt trail “could be that something.”

Aside from bringing tourism to the area, Gabriel said the quilts also serve as a way to promote the arts and sometimes encourage homeowners to refurbish ailing structures.

“They’re getting a nice piece of art to put on their property so they might think to restore their barns or their structures with paint or a new roof or landscaping,” she said.

The Hancock County trail has seen visitors from all over Ohio as well as Missouri, Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan.

Cochran said it’s her hope that starting a barn quilt trail within Fostoria will help spread the display in Seneca and Wood counties while also bringing tourism to the area.

“Hancock County is very well established with their barn quilts,” she said. “Our hope is to create connector trails in Fostoria and by doing so, (Seneca and Wood counties) will get more involved and we’ll bring tourism into the city between the county trails.”

The Hancock County barn quilt trail was featured on an episode of PBS’ “Scenic Stops.” It can be seen at http://wbgu.org/ss/video.php?id=136. It can also be seen on a video done by the Findlay-Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau online at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=831_WZ5vcmE.

More information about barn quilts can be found at www.barnquiltinfo.com.

