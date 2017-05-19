Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported she was involved in an accident at South Countyline and West South streets at 10:18 a.m.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Christopher Keyonn Taylor, 26, 246 W. Center St., was arrested on a warrant following a report a male subject threatening another subject at a West Center Street location.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Gerlock Drive and Rock Street.

• Officer issued a citation for no operator’s license following a traffic stop at South Countyline and West Lytle streets.

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a non-injury accident in the 1000 block of South U.S. 23.

• Officer issued citations for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on North Union Street.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer was stopped by a citizen on South Cadwallader Street regarding a needle in the area. Items was collected.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol advised of a commercial vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly out of town on South U.S. 23.

• Subject came on station with a letter from Fidelity Insurance along with a check; stated they asked him to cash check and send money back. Officer advised it was a scam.

• Officer was flagged down by a subject stated a small child was on the roof of an East Tiffin Street residence. Officer spoke to subject who stated she would keep a better eye on the child.

Wednesday:

• A West Center Street employee requested an officer as they had a client who was being committed and he was unhappy and highly agitated.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Plaza Drive.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked the wrong way on South Wood Street. Vehicle was moved.

• Complainant reported a power line was down and a tree limb was partially in the roadway on Bricker Street. Power company was notified.

• A Walnut Street resident reported her children came home and found three of the doors open and someone was inside the house. Officer noted no forced entry and nothing appeared to be taken.

• Van Buren Street employees requested officers for an unspecified reason.

• Caller complained her neighbors had a vehicle parked in her West South Street yard. Vehicle was moved.

• Complainant advised juveniles were riding three-wheel scooters in the roadway on South Poplar Street. Officer spoke to the children and their mom; scooters were put away.

• A Walnut Street caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile not listening to her mother.

• Caller requested an officer to a South Poplar Street address for a subject causing problems and not helping around the house. Subjects gave up residency and removed their belongings.

• Caller complained of an unruly juvenile on East Crocker Street.

• Officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop at West Lytle Street and Midblock.

• Caller reported a credit card was left at a Plaza Drive location.

• Complainant reported a power pole snapped and lines were down on West Crocker Street. Power company and street department were notified.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad responded to the 200 block of Sycamore Street for an unresponsive male subject at 2:58 a.m.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested firefighters at 4:10 a.m. for a shed fire in the 1000 block of Carrie Lane.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject with difficulty breathing in the 1300 block of Flechtner Drive at 1 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 4 p.m. for a male subject having chest pain in the 600 block of McDougal Street.

• At 5:04 p.m., EMS was requested out in the county for a female subject who was confused.

• Squad responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue at 5:08 p.m. for a male subject with chest pains.

• EMS responded to a medical alarm activation in the 600 block of Cherry Street at 11:40 p.m.

Seneca County

arrests

Wednesday:

• Michael Craddolph, 36, 229 Atha Ave., was arrested in Fostoria following a traffic stop on a warrant out of Seneca County.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported the theft of three tractor batteries at a North Township Road 51 address.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• An Emma Street complainant in Bettsville advised they felt threatened by a coworker.

