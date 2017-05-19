MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Longfellow School students in Barbie Curlis’ preschool class get their grooves on Thursday afternoon during a dance party. The students learned about Habit 5 — seek first to understand, then to be understood — through the movie “Trolls.” Throughout the week they participated in various learning activities before ending the week with a “Troll” dance party. Dressed in their troll crowns (meant to resemble troll hair) and glow sticks, they danced along to many songs from the film with strobe lights and enjoyed a snack.

