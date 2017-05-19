Dance party

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Longfellow School students in Barbie Curlis’ preschool class get their grooves on Thursday afternoon during a dance party. The students learned about Habit 5 — seek first to understand, then to be understood — through the movie “Trolls.” Throughout the week they participated in various learning activities before ending the week with a “Troll” dance party. Dressed in their troll crowns (meant to resemble troll hair) and glow sticks, they danced along to many songs from the film with strobe lights and enjoyed a snack.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

International League

Posted On19 May 2017

Frontier League

Posted On19 May 2017

Roger Ailes Had Strong Roots In Native Ohio, Friends Say

Posted On19 May 2017

Thursday's Scores

Posted On18 May 2017

Arena Football League

Posted On18 May 2017

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA District Semifinals Division I AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK Anthony Wayne 12, Sylvania Northview 6 Perrysburg 8, Sylvania
Posted On 18 May 2017
Off

Prep Roundup: Elmwood, OF boys relays advance

GIBSONBURG — Elmwood and Old Fort’s boys 3,200 relay teams finished second and third, respectively, to lead area teams at the
Posted On 18 May 2017
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL OHSAA District Semifinals Division I AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK Anthony Wayne 12, Sylvania Northview 6 Perrysburg 8, Sylvania
Posted On 18 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company