Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Danashia Amoire Meekins, 23, 511 McDougal St., was brought down on a committal.

• Antoinette E. Tuttle, 48, 5310 Hammer Rd., was arrested on an active warrant out of Fostoria following a traffic stop at North Countyline and West North streets. Officer was given consent to search the vehicle after drug paraphernalia was located.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a male beating up a female on Sycamore Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Crocker Street.

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a traffic accident at South Main and East South streets at 4:03 p.m.

• Officer issued two citations for disorderly conduct following a report of numerous subjects fighting each other near Columbus Avenue and East Tiffin Street.

• Officer issued a citation for abusive language following a traffic stop at South Main and East Tiffin streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported his vehicle was broken into on West Lytle Street and loose change and credit cards were stolen.

• A West Tiffin Street complainant reported her vehicle was broken into and change was taken.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a disturbance at a West Culbertson Street location. Officer spoke to a female who stated a male started yelling at her over nothing; options advised.

• A Sycamore Street complainant reported his ex-girlfriend was refusing to leave and causing problems. Subject left for the night.

• A Florida police department contacted dispatch regarding a subject on College Avenue threatening to commit suicide by overdosing on pills; advised the message came from a crisis text line. Officer spoke to the subject’s husband who was not aware of the incident; subject had not shown up yet for an appointment in Findlay.

• Caller requested help as he felt he was going to hurt another person. Subject was transported from Stinchcomb Drive to the hospital for an evaluation.

• An East High Street caller claimed she got into a fight with her husband and he threw a cup of hot coffee on her. Officer spoke to both parties who had conflicting stories; separated to prevent future problems.

• Complainant stated a dog was digging into her trash that had been set out for pick up on Cherry Street. Officer spoke to owner and advised her she would be cited if the canine was loose again.

• Caller complained of an abandoned vehicle that had been sitting at North Cadwallader and McDougal streets for more than a month. Officer was unable to locate owner.

• Caller reported a storm grate fell into a hole at South Countyline and West Lytle streets.

Tuesday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Town Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a female trying to fight everyone at a North Countyline Street location. Subject was advised to stay off the property or she would be arrested.

• Officer was requested for a standby on Van Buren Street for a patient who might have become combative.

• Caller advised of a tree limb down near Elm and North Union streets. Officer removed limb from roadway.

• A 9-1-1 caller was asking for assistance at an East Fourth Street residence; a female could be heard screaming at the caller in the background. Officer spoke to male who wouldn’t cooperate; female fled the scene.

• Complainant reported his Eastern Avenue neighbor’s dogs came after his wife and their dog as they were walking; stated it was an ongoing issue. Officer spoke to owner who stated he was aware of the complaint; warned owner for allowing a vicious dog to run at large.

• Caller claimed he witnessed a male walk around a North Countyline Street store before hearing three gunshots. Call was unfounded.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Squad responded to the 1600 block of North Countyline Street for a subject who was choking at 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday:

• EMS was requested for an unresponsive female at 1:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive.

• Seneca County requested a squad for standby due to a structure fire in the county at 1:52 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to the 400 block of East Center Street for a male who wasn’t feeling well.

• At 8:43 p.m., EMS responded to the 3200 block of Stuart Street for a male who was passed out.

Seneca County

arrests

Wednesday:

• Tyler M. Foster, 20, Lewis Center, was arrested in Fostoria on a warrant out of Tiffin.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A Bascom complainant expressed concerns regarding bullying of her juvenile daughter.

• Caller reported three teenagers were possibly smoking marijuana at a West Township Road 24 address.

• Caller reported a suicidal juvenile at a West County Road 10 location.

• Complainant requested a deputy to a State Street address in Bettsville in reference to a break in.

