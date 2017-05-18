MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Becky Heiser (left) and Sara Christman (center) of ProMedica Total Rehab help community members test their body fat Wednesday morning during ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital’s 15th annual Healthy, Wealthy and Wise Community Health Fair at Stacy’s Place. More than 50 vendors offered a variety of health tips and screenings such as hearing testing, financial planning, blood pressure, body fat analysis, long-term care and more. Vendors included Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services, St. Catherine’s Manor, Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria Fire Division, Fostoria Police Department, Wolph Chiropractic, SCAT, United Way, F.A.C.T., Caring Hands Pregnancy Center, Ohio Hearing Professionals, Tri-County Veterinary Clinic, First Step, Community Hospice Care, Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, Conine’s Country Market, Dr. Steve Geroski Dentistry and more. Several ProMedica services were also set up, including Total Rehab, pain management and more. Various door prizes were awarded throughout the day, including two big prizes: a three-month membership to the Geary Family YMCA and two tickets to see “Beauty and the Beast” at LaComedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro.

