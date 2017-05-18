Four to be honored at Armed Forces Day

Four people will be honored this weekend as part of the 30th annual Armed Forces Day celebration, hosted by the Findlay Military Association at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Hours for the three-day event are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Daily admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 17 years old. Children under 6 are admitted free.

Parking is free. Enter at Gate C off Fishlock Avenue.

Sgt. Michael A. Arlt of the U.S. Marine Corps will be honored as Hancock County “Military Person of the Year.” Three others will be recognized as “Veteran of the Year,” including Army Sgt. Frederick M. Makrancy, Marine Cpl. Warren P. Bean Jr., and Navy 3rd Class Petty Officer Thomas L. Wells.

Armed Forces Day events will also include helicopter flight demonstrations, living history displays, musical performances, military vehicles, and re-enactment performances.

The show will honor all veterans and eras, especially Vietnam War veterans, including those who were prisoners of war and missing in action, to recognize the 50th anniversary of U.S. involvement there.

An American Huey 369 helicopter, based in Peru, Indiana, will be at the fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Friday and 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Memberships will be available to purchase, which will provide members a ride in the chopper.

Military vehicles and weapons displayed will be presented by the Marlboro Volunteers, the Ohio Motorpool and the Buckeye Military Vehicle Collectors.

There will also be a military memorabilia and vehicle parts swap meet and sale.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the event, and camping is available.

Opening ceremonies will be Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day, beginning at 10:15 a.m.

A military service pass and review will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Military vehicles will start at the East Sandusky Street entrance and be driven down the fairgrounds midway. There will be a display of military vehicles and weapons, and war re-enactments.

A GI breakfast will be hosted at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Building D and serving will continue until the food is gone. Col. Rodney D. “Chip” Tansill, U.S. Army retired, will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast. Tansill was named director of the state Department of Veteran Services in September 2015 by Gov. John Kasich.

Following the breakfast, the veterans recognition and awards program will be at 8:30 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is $6 and tickets are available at the door. Show admission is not included with the breakfast ticket.

Honorees

Arlt enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 2009. From September 2011 to April 2012, he served as a welder and motor transport mechanic in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. From March 2014 to October 2014 he served as maintenance chief in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In March 2015, Arlt began service as a canvassing recruiter. He is an assistant gunner.

Arlt’s military awards include Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, four certificate commendations, two Meritorious Mast, and three certificates of appreciation.

Makrancy joined the Army in May 1968. He arrived in Dian, Vietnam in May 1969. He flew on choppers to a landing zone for assault missions. Makrancy was honorably discharged in March 1970.

Makrancy’s military awards include two Army commendation medals, two Bronze Stars, Combat Infantry Badge, two Air Medals, Vietnam Campaign Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.

In May 2015 Makrancy was inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

Bean joined the Marines in January 1964 and was sent to Vietnam in May 1965, where he went into combat as a gunner and remained there for the next nine months. He returned to Quantico, Virginia in May 1966, where he served as a weapons instructor for officer training school. Bean was honorably discharged in January 1967.

His military awards include Vietnamese Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Marksman Badge Rifle M-14, Expert Badge Pistol .45, Presidential Unit Citation with one Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Medal Color with Palm), and Combat Action Ribbon.

Wells enlisted in the Navy in December 1965. In April 1967, he was ordered to Vietnam and spent the next year as a gunner’s mate stationed at Camp Tien Sha. He later served on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier working on the aviation ordnance F-4 Phantom weapon system, loading sidewinder missiles and bombs. His final discharge was in December 1971.

Wells’ military awards include National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon Bar, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Medal Color with Palm), Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, and First Class Color with Palm.

For more information about Armed Forces Day, visit www.findlaymilitaryshow.org

