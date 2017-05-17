Strike 3 for charter change

By MORGAN MANNS

Another charter change proposal died on the floor at Fostoria City Council’s meeting Tuesday night.

The proposal called for placing legislation on the fall ballot that, if passed, would abolish the city charter altogether, reverting back to a general statutory form of government.

However, four of the five members of city council present at the meeting declined to read the charter abolition proposed by At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli.

While officials did not have any discussion on the ordinance, several community members in attendance voiced their opposition on abandoning the charter, calling the proposal “nonsense.”

“The timing for such a major change in this community is really not good,” Greg Cassidy, 710 College Ave., said, noting the city’s fiscal position as well as the upcoming 6-mill tax levy voters will face. “In my humble opinion, I think this attempt to eliminate the charter is no more than just another manipulative move to change authority on some of the things we, as taxpayers, have and put them in the hands of you folks.”

He left the podium with a “shame on you” to council members, but not before making a promise to remove “people who are causing trouble in this elected body” if the “nonsense doesn’t stop.”

Pete DiCesare, 1033 Kennedy Lane, echoed Cassidy’s remarks, stating he would personally go out and gain support to potentially have members of the council removed — through a recall — if they can’t “decide to do the job right.”

Instead of spending time on the charter, he suggested solving the “real problems.”

“(Don’t) wait to see if the levy passes because I’m going to tell you right now, I walk around this town and I’m involved in a lot of stuff and it (isn’t going to) pass unless you guys bare down and start doing something,” he said. “Show the people that you are working hard, not talking about a charter change. … Let’s get busy and take care of the business that will make a real change.”

The problem, according to John Snyder, 461 W. Lytle St., isn’t that the city doesn’t have enough money, but that the city doesn’t have enough businesses in it.

“The population of this city has said and said again, ‘Don’t touch it,'” he said of the charter. “Yes, money is tight. Yes, Fostoria is in a bind. We get that, we do. “¦ Right now is not the time to cut back on safety services, it’s not the time to cut back on sewer and other things that our city needs.”

He said the infrastructure needs to be built upon and not torn down and recognizes there will be a problem with finding businesses to invest in Fostoria if the city can’t provide clean sewage or safety services for their employees.

Twice this year, Davoli has attempted to pass measures giving the administration what he calls “greater flexibility” by allowing officials to make changes — such as alternative ways to operate the city’s first responders — without putting them on the ballot.

His first futile effort came Jan. 3, and his second attempt fell flat during the April 18 council meeting.

In 2011, voters adopted a provision in the charter prohibiting council from altering the structure of the city’s police and fire departments without first getting approval at the polls.

Under a statutory form of government, Fostoria would operate much like it always has — with an elected mayor, city council and safety service director. However, elimination of the charter would mean protections for the city’s safety forces would no longer exist.

Paul Allison, 118½ W. Center St., who voted for the charter when it was first drafted in 2006, said its purpose was to give the city control of its own affairs, rather than be controlled at the state level.

He suggested placing a charter amendment on the ballot to have the city’s charter review commission meet before the scheduled 2020 gathering date to discuss and consider some of the ideas Davoli has brought to council rather than argue about them during council meetings.

“If you want to go forward, move the charter review commission and let them consider all this in an orderly manner,” he said. “That makes sense, but I cannot support a change back to the statutory plan, which doesn’t give you nearly as much flexibility as a charter does. All of these various charter amendments and now this one. It’s becoming a bit much. I suggest you stop doing it.”

Other charter amendments suggested by Davoli since late last year include eliminating pay for council members and decreasing the salaries of the city auditor and the mayor; combining the jobs of mayor and safety service director; and making the law director an appointed employee of the city.

“Let’s not have people come up here every month or every (two) weeks to talk about a dead horse we’ve kicked three times now,” DiCesare said Tuesday. “If you start the ball again, I guarantee 50 or 60 people will be in here telling you ‘no.’ Please spend your time wisely.”

In other business:

• Jack Brubaker, 716 N. Union St., recommended drafting an ordinance prohibiting people from hanging signs on telephone and electric poles around town, possibly attaching a fine to it.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said, explaining the suggestion came from a third party. “I think it’s worthwhile and I think it will make the city look a little nicer without the poles being all tagged up.”

• Council heard a first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s). The city is planning to make capital improvements to the area bounded on the north by Arbor Street, on the south by Hart Avenue, on the west by Douglas Street and on the east by Lincoln Avenue. Those improvements will include pavement, storm sewer work and sanitary sewers and waterlines.

• A first reading was heard of a cooperate agreement between the city of Fostoria and the Ohio Water Development Authority concerning various construction projects. According to the ordinance, the city intends to initiate the following construction projects: water distribution — upgrades and improvements to reservoirs and renovations to the water plant and storm water pump stations.

• Council gave a second reading to an ordinance approving a $340,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to B & D Truck Parts and Services (B & D Holding, Ltd.). Owners Bill and Don Bowling applied for a 10-year, $340,000 loan to purchase 1498 Perrysburg Rd. — the building the company has been leasing since 2010.

• A first reading was heard of an ordinance authorizing the city to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for improvements to Ebersole Boulevard and Arbor Street. The project will be funded partially through State Issue 1 funds with 25 percent from a grant and 25 percent from a loan. The remaining 50 percent will be funded locally.

• Council heard a first reading of an ordinance granting the city permission to advertise for bids and enter into a contract to rehabilitate Taxiway B at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

• A resolution authorizing the city to file an application with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation, for grant funds at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport will also be up for a first reading.

Councilmen Greg Flores (Ward 2) and Doug Pahl (at-large) were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

The next Fostoria City Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. June 6 in council chambers, immediately following a finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

