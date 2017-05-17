MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Second story house fire

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Firefighters with several area departments responded to a house fire at 11426 W. TR 33 Tuesday. Kansas and Risingsun fire departments were dispatched to the two-story residence, which had a fully engulfed second floor, around 1:50 p.m. Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS squad was requested to the scene for a standby before exchanging the squad for an aerial truck to help break the blaze down. Bascom Joint Fire District also responded to the scene on “full response,” according to radio traffic. A request for drinking water was sent to Seneca County Emergency Management Agency Director Dan Stahl on the hot day. Responders were at the scene for nearly three hours. According to the Seneca County Auditor’s website, the residence is owned by Jimmy L. Klotz. No further information was available at press time.

