Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Subject came on station to report an accident that occurred at 5:56 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Union Street.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Amanda Jo Elchert, 40, Tiffin, was brought down on a holder.

• Debra A. Heimberger, 52, Whitehall, was brought down on a holder.

Monday:

• Kathryn Marguerite Fullen, 32, 33 W. South St., was arrested on a local warrant at East Fourth and South Poplar streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported a TV was stolen from her West Lytle Street home. Officer noted no signs of forced entry; may have been made through an open window.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a baseball bat being stolen from a South Union Street park; advised they noticed the bat was up for sale online. Incident is under investigation.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer was out on a parking complaint on North Union Street. Construction company was completing a project and was taking up space; parking was limited.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported a male came into the store and was intimidating other employees. Officer spoke to subject and advised him not to return or he would be arrested for trespassing.

• Caller reported they spoke to a female with suicidal ideas at an East Sixth Street address. Officer spoke to subject who calmed down; her fiancée was taking care of her and would take her to the hospital for counseling.

Monday:

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding an issue.

• A bus driver reported a fight broke out at a bus stop at Beier and Peeler drives. Officer noticed no active fight going on; spoke with adults and no one knew of any fights.

• A West Tiffin Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding her juvenile son stealing. Officer noted a pattern of conduct; advised parents of options.

• Officer was out at a West Fremont Street address looking for chickens. Officer spoke with resident who has chickens and was advised of the city ordinance; resident stated he was moving out of the city soon anyways.

• Caller stated his cousin jumped out of a vehicle on East North Street and took off running. Parent refused to speak with officer; stated she was OK with her son’s behavior.

• Complainant reported a large section of fence was missing from a Burnham Drive residence and the swimming pool didn’t have any water in it.

• Caller complained of loud music coming from a vehicle on East Fourth Street. Officer advised subject of complaint; music was turned down.

• A Buckley Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding her roommate coming home intoxicated and calling her names; stated he also wrecked his vehicle but doesn’t know when or where. Subject was gone prior to officer’s arrival; complainant was advised of options.

• Caller claimed a male and female were fighting on Cherry Street. Subject gave officer permission to check the residence; he was there alone with children.

• Dispatch received a transfer call from Wood County regarding a male who was dropped off in town; stated his eyes were rolling back in his head. Officer checked the area but the address was not in the system; attempted call back but the phone number wouldn’t accept incoming calls. Findlay and Hancock County were advised and they would be on the look out.

• A South Main Street employee stated a male fell several times and struck his head on the bar. Officer spoke to subject who stated he had problems with his back.

• Officer warned subjects at a South Union Street park for being there after dark.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad was requested for a male with a fever in the 1000 block of Independence Road at 8:05 a.m.

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a male cancer patient who fell and injured himself in the 300 block of Summit Street at 9:51 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 9:54 p.m. for an unresponsive female in the 500 block of East North Street.

• At 11:10 p.m., EMS responded to the intersection of Buckley and Sandusky streets for a male who shot off fireworks and was bleeding from the groin.

• Squad responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue for a male who overdosed at 11:49 p.m. Subject was revived with Narcan and transported to the hospital; narcotics were confiscated.

Seneca County

thefts

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to speak with a deputy regarding identity theft.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Deputy was requested to search for a female at a West County Road 30 location as she walked off from the emergency room with an IV in her arm. Subject was located and IV was removed.

• Complainant reported a vehicle all over the road near West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 101. Deputy was unable to locate.

Comments

comments