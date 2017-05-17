Commissioners mull best way to handle county old records

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

What to do with old records stored in a county-owned building was again a major topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Seneca County Commissioners work session.

Commissioners want to sell the unoccupied building at 81 Jefferson St., Tiffin, but old public records, some dating back to the 1800s, would have to be stored elsewhere or disposed of.

Past discussions have centered around copying the records to digital media, which would require much less storage space than the original paper records.

Last week, Stacy and Wilson joined several other county officials on a trip to Bowling Green to see how Wood County handles its records.

Wood County officials did some renovations to its former county jail to use that space for storage of records, most of which were converted to microfilm and digital media. It was noted the type of microfilm used is important as some materials used for it can make them brittle, causing them to deteriorate over time.

A state historical agency has also told commissioners microfilming is a possible solution to the county’s paper-records dilemma.

While Thomas and Stacy agreed all records must be kept in compliance with public records retention laws, there are some that are duplicates as they are kept by more than one county agency or department. Eliminating this duplication is another way to combat the problem, it was noted.

Also during the work session, Thomas questioned the expenditure of $35,000 by the county for a construction administrator for remodeling of the county’s Annex Building for use as probate and juvenile courts after the Joint Justice Center is completed and the common pleas courts move from the Annex Building into the JJC.

“I thought that was just painting and flooring (changes),” Thomas said of the Annex Building renovations for which the county has set aside $500,000. “If it’s just painting and flooring work, $35,000 (for construction administration) is pretty rich.”

Stacy pointed out some walls on the second and third floors of the Annex Building will be eliminated or moved for the juvenile and probate courts, so the project goes beyond painting and flooring issues.

It was noted the contract for the remodeling work was approved last year, before final decisions were made on how much work would be involved in the project.

Thomas said the commissioners may want to look at canceling or changing the contract to eliminate the construction administration costs.

