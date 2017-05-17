MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Building plans put FCS in 21st century

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT
FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Classrooms in the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building are meant for the 21st century, the school board heard Tuesday from a representative of the firm designing the building.
Brad Garmann, a founding principal of Garmann-Miller and Associates, unveiled designs for the new junior/senior high building and renovations at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
“These are flexible spaces,” Garmann said. “We can open up some of these walls, allow for team teaching, allow for collaboration.”
Classrooms will be arranged in “pods” at the northeast and northwest corners of the building, two on the first floor and two on the second floor.
There will be restrooms in each pod, Superintendent Andrew Sprang said.
The new junior/senior high entrance will be “very obvious,” with nearby visitor parking, Garmann said. “It won’t be a mystery anymore.”
He described it as a “secure entry,” locking down after students arrive.
There will be administrative offices on both sides of the entrance.
Garmann showed a black-and-white rendering of the planned entrance, noting that the colors and materials for the building have not been chosen yet.
“We’ve chosen to go for a bit of a more contemporary look to give Fostoria a new identity and something that’s looking toward the future,” Garmann said.
There is a “fair amount of glass” in the cafeteria, and the second floor is designed to allow natural light to reach some first-floor rooms.
The southern portion of the current junior/senior high school will be demolished, and the northern part will be connected to the new building by a corridor.
“We took a lot of trips, we looked at a lot of other buildings, and took the best of the best. So that’s what we’re bringing back to Fostoria,” Garmann said.
Sprang said the process has been “long but exciting.”
“We definitely recognize in the district that we have one chance to do this right, and we don’t want to jump into things. We want to be very thoughtful in our process and try to look at options and those types of things,” Sprang said.
At Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, a pod of kindergarten and pre-kindergarten will be added at the northwest corner.
“Those are a little bit bigger rooms. They all have a restroom inside,” Garmann said.
Those spaces will also be flexible.
Other renovations include turning four science rooms into six classrooms, moving the media center to the auxiliary gym and replacing the roof.
When school resumes in August, there will be fencing up and site preparation will be underway.
Construction on the junior/senior high building is scheduled for April 2018 through November 2019.
The intermediate elementary addition will also begin in April 2018, but will finish in December 2018. Its roof replacement will be done from June 2018 to November 2018, and other renovations will take place during the summers of 2018 and 2019.
In other business, the board:
• Approved paying Aaron Weidner, Fostoria Junior/Senior High dean of students, a stipend of $1,540 for completing a required evaluation of the Alternative Challenge Grant program.
• Approved paying Shawn Earl, St. Wendelin school counselor, $750 for his work on the SCOPE initiative.
• Approved administrative contracts for Jennifer Abell, director of student services; Kelli Bauman, Longfellow Elementary principal; Hollie Reinbolt, food service supervisor; and Alicia Swartzmiller, assistant transportation coordinator. The contracts cover Aug. 1, 2017 to July 31, 2020.
• Approved employing Gayle Guernsey for speech/language pathologist services for 10 hours per week at a rate of $26.84 per hour.
• Approved a list of graduates for the class of 2017, pending completion of all graduation requirements.
• Approved the district’s membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2017-2018 school year.

