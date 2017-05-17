Bids opened for road work

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

A Fostoria construction company submitted the lowest of two bids for chip and seal pavement work on portions of Seneca County roads 5 and 25, both northeast of the city.

The bid from Whitta Construction, for $74,641, was $10,044 less the $84,685 estimated cost of the project as figured by the Seneca County Engineer’s Office.

The only other bid received, for $80,865, was from Henry W. Bergman, Inc. of Genoa.

The bids were opened during a Seneca County commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, and a decision on which bid to accept will be made at a future meeting of the commissioners.

Several employees of WSOS Community Action Agency were on hand at the meeting to receive a proclamation from the commissioners declaring May as Community Action Month in the county.

One of those employees was Anita Sanchez of the agency’s Fostoria office.

“I enjoy working with everyone, and I appreciate having connections in the county,” said Sanchez, a child and family development specialist with WSOS.

The proclamation included a laundry list of several accomplishments of the agency in 2016, including providing early childhood services to 206 children and families. Winter home heating assistance was also provided to 515 households last year.

In other business, commissioners approved spending $43,800 to resurface a runway at the county-owned airport on the edge of Tiffin. Grants are to be used to help fund the resurfacing of a taxiway at the airport, which is a separate project.

A schedule for future meetings of the commissioners was again a topic of discussion. While Mike Kerschner, president of the board, was absent from the meeting, commissioners Shayne Thomas and Holly Stacy came to an agreement on meetings only for the next week.

For the past month or so, the commissioners had been meeting every Tuesday and Thursday, with work sessions usually taking place on Thursday and regular meetings taking place on Tuesdays. As a variation to that schedule, there was no work session last Thursday, but one took place one hour prior to the start of Tuesday’s regular session.

“I’m not sure we need two meetings every week,” said Stacy. “We’ve held work sessions (one hour) prior to our regular meetings, and that seems to work out well.”

Stacy suggested holding work sessions only twice each month, noting others can be scheduled as the need arises.

Thomas had a different opinion, saying, “I’m not a big fan of work sessions.”

Thomas noted there have been gaps between work sessions and regular sessions when they are both held the same morning, as occurred Tuesday when the work session ended 20 minutes prior to the 10 a.m. start of the regular session.

Thomas suggested all meetings be scheduled as regular sessions as the commissioners can’t take any votes or make formal decisions during work sessions.

He also noted with numerous facility construction and renovation issues facing the commissioners, there is a need for more, not fewer, commissioners’ meetings.

“There are a lot of these issues that need to be more fully vetted. We need to move off dead center with these (issues).”

Stacy suggested the commissioners wait until Kerschner could attend to decide a meeting schedule, and she and Thomas agreed to schedule regular meetings for Tuesday and Thursday of next week, both starting at 10 a.m.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Tiffin resident Tom Breidenbach made note of the occasions in which one of the commissioners is absent.

“There are three chairs up there for a reason. There have been (meetings) without that third chair being occupied,” Breidenbach said, adding decisions such as a permanent meeting schedule are difficult to make if all three commissioners are not present.

Thomas agreed with the point being made, but said all three commissioners have busy lives and it is somewhat difficult for all three to be present at all meetings.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson informed commissioners a new furnace and some garage doors at the county engineer’s office need replaced. A furnace is estimated to cost $30,000, and the garage doors $20,000, for a total of $50,000.

Wilson said the engineer’s office is asking commissioners for only $25,000 for the project. The remaining $25,000 will come out of the engineer’s budget.

Commissioners voted to go into an executive session to discuss a personnel matter, but said no formal action would take place after that session was complete.

