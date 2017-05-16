Sharing the dream

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools Board of Education is hoping to share its dream of a better future with the community at tonight’s board meeting.

Officials are inviting community members to an open forum at the 6 p.m. BOE meeting in the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School cafeteria, 1001 Park Ave.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang said the forum will update those in attendance on the potential design work that has been completed up to this point as well as highlight the timeline for the project.

“We hope to get questions addressed about the project, address areas where questions exist and overall share where the project is at,” he said. “It has taken some time to get to this point so we wanted to explain the process and where we are at.”

Sprang and other school officials presented the building project proposal to community members in July 2015, stating the facility would attract more student enrollment and bring in a bigger business population and potential Fostoria residents, as well as provide a better learning environment for students.

Through a partnership with the Ohio School Facilities Commission, the state will fund 89 percent of the nearly $50 million project — $41,851,085 — leaving the district to pay $9,446,893.

The cost will include partial demolition of most of the junior/senior high school building, which was built in the 1970s, as well as Riley Elementary and Longfellow schools and the former Holmes Elementary School building.

Included in the project budget is money for a new 123,314 square-foot junior/senior high school building, adding 11,533 square feet of new space to the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School and new furniture, technology, kitchen supplies, maintenance and heating and cooling. Recently purchased items in the current buildings will also be kept.

The district will keep the northern section of the FJSHS building — including the commons area, cafeteria, gymnasium, performing arts center, weight room, art classrooms and band and choir rooms — and will have two corridors attaching it to the new facility, which is planned to sit atop the current north parking lot of the school.

Also included in the cost to the district are LFIs, or locally funded initiatives. These include new bleachers in the FJSHS gymnasium, renovations to the FJSHS locker rooms and two corridor connectors from the old portion of the school to the new portion and replacing the roof of the FIES building, which was built in 1994.

Shook Touchstone was awarded the $40.5 million contract to construct the new building while Garmann Miller & Associates was chosen as the architect for the project.

Community members showed their support in the district when the majority voted in favor of a tax levy to help cover the LFI costs to upgrade the facilities. The 3.5-mill, 35-year bond issue was passed in November 2015. The district began collecting taxes in 2016.

“We’re excited about being able to share our progress with the community and excited to hear some feedback,” Sprang previously said. “This is a great opportunity for our students, our staff and our community.”

