Public Record

Fostoria
accidents
Monday:
• Caller reported he was involved in an accident in the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 3:04 p.m. Officer advised it was a private property crash.
arrests
Sunday:
• Terra L. Truman, 24, was arrested on an active warrant.
citations
Monday:
• Officer issued a citation for a truck off a state route following a traffic stop at a Buckley Street location.
thefts
Monday:
• A Jennifer Drive caller reported someone stole two cement geese from her driveway.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Caller reported there were subjects using a fraudulent credit card for tires at a North Countyline Street business. Officer advised the incident is under investigation.
Sunday:
• Complainant reported it appeared someone tried to break into the community room at a Stearns Road location. Officer advised he looked at the door and didn’t think it was tampered with.
• An East Park Drive caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a resident at the location. Officer advised all was fine.
• Complainant reported a toddler near the intersection of West Lytle Street and Mid-block. Officer advised there would be better measures taken to secure door so the child would not be able to leave.
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a motorist driving recklessly coming into the city on Sandusky Street. Officer advised he was unable to locate.
• 9-1-1 call, complainant reported a man was screaming at his children in the backyard of a West Fourth Street location. Officer advised an older man got hit by a youth during football; no problems.
• A Rock Street caller requested a vehicle unlock. Officer advised the subject called back and advised keys were found.
• A West South Street caller requested an officer due to an aggressive pit bull. Officer advised the dog was friendly.
• Complainant requested to speak to an officer about her ex’s girlfriend trying to discipline her kids.
• 9-1-1 caller requested to speak to an officer due to her boyfriend hitting her at a North Countyline Street location and ripping the screen to get inside the residence. Officer advised the male pushed the female but she did not wish to press charges.
• Caller requested a standby at a West North Street location for a relay of children. Officer advised the child was exchanged.
• Officer advised he was out with a stolen vehicle at a College Avenue location. Officer reported the vehicle was recovered.
• A Beech Street caller reported a female came to her residence and wanted to fight; advised she threw a concrete block through her door, almost striking her child. Officer advised the complainant just wanted the suspect to stay away from her and her residence.
fire runs
Monday:
• 9-1-1 call at 11:49 a.m., EMS requested to the 1000 block of North Main Street for an elderly male who fell.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Caller reported a dog lying in the roadway near the intersection of West Township Road 36 and North Ohio 635; it appeared to have been hit. Deputy advised he was unable to locate.

