Mayor honors Fostoria officers, kicks off National Police Week

BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

Mayor Eric Keckler (left) shakes the hand of Fostoria Police Officer Cory Brian Monday afternoon after reading a proclamation honoring local officers in recognition of National Police Week. Established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, National Police Week pays special recognition to the law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to risk their lives day after day. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Since the first known death in the line of duty in 1791, more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have died in uniform, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website. There are more than 900,000 sworn officers in the United States today.

