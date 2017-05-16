Lakota Schools could see dip in general fund

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Lakota Local Schools Board of Education approved Monday night a five-year forecast showing a potential decline in the district’s general fund balance by 2021.

At the end of the five-year period, District Treasurer Norm Elchert is forecasting a $660,000 reduction in the estimated general fund cash balance. The district is expected to end the current fiscal year with a $5.1 million general fund cash balance, compared to an estimated $4.5 million balance at the end of fiscal year 2021.

At the heart of the issue is an increase in costs of health insurance for district staff and the uncertainty of cuts in state funding.

State legislators are still working through details on aid local school districts will get in the future, but Elchert noted those legislators are leaning toward approving a lesser cut in school funding than what was recently proposed by Gov. John Kasich.

Like most companies in the private sector, health insurance costs for public employees continue to rise with no end in sight.

“It looks like we’ll have about a 5.52-percent increase in (health) insurance costs,” Elchert told the board.

Elchert was still satisfied with the financial health and outlook of the district.

“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Elchert told the board, referring to the district’s financial future.

At the beginning of the meeting, board members were treated to a set of songs performed by the school’s musical ensemble. Board members applauded the performance, and Superintendent Jon Detwiler told the students they gave a better show than some groups twice their size.

High school junior Devin Clark gave a presentation to the board on a proposed trip by his class to New York City next spring.

“This would be an educational trip,” Clark said, adding it would widen the understanding of history by students who would make the trip.

Plans for the trip would include visits to sites such as the 9/11 memorial at the World Trade Center, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Wall Street and the United Nations. The class would also take in a Broadway show.

Clark asked the trip be approved for April 19-23, but the board would like to see it take place some time in March, between sports seasons. The cost of the trip is approximately $770 per student.

Board members said they would discuss the proposed trip and would make a decision at a later board meeting.

An agreement with the state auditor’s office for auditing services for fiscal years 2017-19 and a renewal agreement with Healthcare Process Consulting at a cost of $3,000 for one year were also approved Monday night.

A contract was also granted for computer services with Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association.

Several personnel contracts were given the okay at the meeting, including those for certified personnel Tracy Rosser, Valerie Linkey, Tara Fortener, Jennifer Foster, Ashley Cramer, Shane Jacoby, Ryan Nusbaum, Tasha Floro, Rachel Baksa, Sheri Ochs, Ashley Sayre, Sarah Dussel, Jeanette Perkins, Amy Kreilick, Cole Fitro, Aaron Brown, Steven Johnson, Nancy Slotterbeck, Emily Hoile, Alison Salyer, Elizabeth Crawford, Stephanie Guey, Kelly Shirkey, Karla Stechschulte, Julie Boyce, Julie Cline, Nathan Cline and Sara Schwiefert.

Classified personnel for which contracts were approved include Kim Martin, Drew Smith, Tracy Rosser, Sarah Harvey, Donnavive Burkett, Kari Lemmon, Russ Abbott, Juanita Clouser, David Reese, Robert Bell, Joseph Harvey, Michelle Guzman, Thomas Butcher, Jimmy Slick, Shelli Freeborn, Barbara Kaser, Julie Knallay, Alison Gabel, Bobbi Duvall and Barbara Rosenberger.

A supplemental contract for Amy Gosche as the high school’s head volleyball coach was also approved by the board, and pro-forma non-renewals of contracts for the following athletic coaching positions were given the nod:

• Gael Windom, HS girls assistant track;

• Lawrence Topor, HS boys assistant track;

• Ray Armstrong, HS boys assistant track;

• Kimberly Shank, HS boys track;

• Jacob Biddle, HS girls assistant track;

• Brad Biddle, JH boys track;

• Donald Windom, HS girls head track;

• David Ritter, HS boys head track;

• John Taylor, HS assistant baseball;

• Chad Biddle, HS assistant baseball;

• Drew Linder, HS head basketball;

• Amy Gosche, HS assistant softball;

• Abigail Brickner, HS assistant softball;

• Jeffrey Bickford, HS assistant softball;

• Amy Conrad, HS cheerleading; and

• Carlee Conrad, JH cheerleading.

A leave of absence for Ryan Nusbaum for approximately one month was granted, and a donation of 17 pine trees from Jerry and Shirley Miller was accepted. Detwiler said the trees would be a nice windbreak for a parking lot on the west side of the school.

Several area companies were recognized with certificates showing the school’s appreciation for their help and support. Fostoria’s POET BioRefining and Rising Sun’s Countyline Co-Op were among those recognized. Two firms from Fremont, R&R Identification and Sunrise Co-Op, will also receive certificates.

At the end of the meeting, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss a replacement for Detwiler, who will be leaving Lakota at the end of July to take the superintendent’s post at Fremont City Schools.

No formal action, other than to adjourn the meeting, was taken following the executive session.

Comments

comments