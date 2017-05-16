Emergency response drill

M LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Officials with area law enforcement and emergency management agencies participate in a live disaster drill Monday morning at the intersection of Eagle and Poplar streets. Representatives of Fostoria Police Division and Fostoria Fire Division were joined by the Seneca County Emergency Management Agency Monday for a live drill testing the collaborative response to a full-scale disaster involving the release of hazardous materials from a railroad tanker. Dan Stahl, director of the Seneca County EMA, said the county is required to participate in these types of exercises every year as a funding requirement through the state. There are three types of exercises officials can choose from: table-top, functional and full-scale. Monday’s simulation involved a railroad tanker leaking hazardous materials on the south side of town. Stahl said other area emergency management agencies were in Fostoria to grade the performance on factors such as notification, incident assessment, resource management and hospital services. The event began at 10 a.m. Monday and also included assistance from ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and the Seneca County Community Emergency Response Team.

Comments

comments