Another charter change proposal on council agenda

After months of failed proposals to change the city charter, At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli is now seeking to abandon the document altogether.

This evening, Fostoria City Council will consider giving voters the choice to abandon the charter this fall and revert back to a general statutory form of government. If approved, the proposal would go on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Under a statutory form of government, Fostoria would operate much like it always has — with an elected mayor, city council and safety service director. However, elimination of the charter would mean protections for the city’s safety forces would no longer exist, said Mayor Eric Keckler.

In 2011, voters adopted a provision in the charter prohibiting council from altering the structure of the city’s police and firefighter departments without first getting approval at the polls.

The first-term councilman has long advocated for looking into alternative ways to operate Fostoria Fire Division, including hiring pay-per-call individuals to augment full-time firefighters and privatizing the city’s EMS services — moves currently prohibited by the charter.

Twice this year, Davoli has attempted to pass a ballot measure giving the administration what he’s called “greater flexibility” by allowing officials to make changes such as those without putting them on the ballot.

His first futile effort came Jan. 3, and his second attempt fell flat during the April 18 council meeting.

Despite council quashing the proposal twice, the mayor said he’s always been in favor of giving Fostorians the opportunity to vote on the amendment the same way they did six years ago.

“I don’t see the real issue with allowing the people to go ahead and vote on that charter amendment,” Keckler said. “Let the people vote on it and speak again. They spoke when they put it in, but I didn’t see the real harm in allowing the people to speak a second time.”

Since late last year, Davoli has come to council chambers armed with various other proposed amendments to the charter, which was first drafted in 2006.

But one by one, each pitch was left to die on the floor.

In December, he proposed eliminating pay for council members and decreasing the salaries of the city auditor and the mayor. He also suggested combining the jobs of mayor and safety service director into one position — city manager.

An amendment to install a city manager was previously proposed in both 2009 and 2010, and it failed both times.

He has also called for making the law director an appointed employee of the city who could be hired and fired at-will by a majority vote from council.

In 2007, the year current Law Director Tim Hoover first ran for the job, there was a charter amendment on the ballot to make his position appointed instead of elected.

It, too, failed.

The mayor has said he plans to put together an ad-hoc committee to look into some of the ideas Davoli brought forth before the city’s charter review commission meets in two years.

However, if the charter were eliminated, Keckler said changes such as those proposed by Davoli could not be made until a new charter is drafted.

“You’d have to have a completely new charter because, in a statutory form of government, it’s spelled out what’s elected and what’s not elected,” he said.

“In a statutory form of government, they would all continue to be elected,” he added. “I know a lot of discussion this year has been about making changes to some of that, and it’s just kind of hard to keep up with.”

While he declined to comment on his feelings, the mayor admitted the method behind Davoli’s proposal is a bit confusing.

“I’m just trying to follow the train of thought from charter amendment change to charter amendment change to now, do away with the charter,” he said. “I’m just trying to follow that train of thought — that’s where I am.”

In other business:

• Council will hear a second reading of an ordinance approving a $340,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to B & D Truck Parts, Sales and Services (B & D Holding, Ltd.). Owners Bill and Don Bowling applied for a 10-year, $340,000 loan to purchase 1498 Perrysburg Rd. — the building the company has been leasing since 2010.

• Council will hear a first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s). The city is planning to make capital improvements to the area bounded on the north by Arbor Street, on the south by Hart Avenue, on the west by Douglas Street and on the east by Lincoln Avenue. Those improvements will include pavement, storm sewer work, and sanitary sewers and waterlines.

• A first reading will be heard of an ordinance authorizing the city to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for improvements to Ebersole Boulevard and Arbor Street. The project will be funded partially through State Issue 1 funds with 25 percent from a grant and 25 percent from a loan. The remaining 50 percent will be funded locally.

• Council will also hear a first reading of an ordinance granting the city permission to advertise for bids and enter into a contract to rehabilitate Taxiway B at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

• A first reading will also be heard of a cooperate agreement between the city of Fostoria and the Ohio Water Development Authority concerning various construction projects. According to the ordinance, the city intends to initiate the following construction projects: water distribution — upgrades and improvements to reservoirs, and renovations to the water plant and storm water pump stations.

• A resolution authorizing the city to file an application with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation, for grant funds at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport will also be up for a first reading.

Councilmen Greg Flores (Ward 2), Doug Pahl (at-large) and Brian Shaver (at-large) will all be absent from tonight’s meeting. As a result, there will be no Fostoria Finance Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Tonight’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

