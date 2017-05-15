Public Record

Fostoria

accident

Friday:

• An employee of a business in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street reported someone hit the building with a vehicle. A description of the vehicle was given to police, and an officer is to view video surveillance footage from the business.

citations

Sunday:

• A citation for speeding was issued to a driver around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Countyline and Findlay streets.

Friday:

• Citations for no operator’s license, driving under license suspension and having fictitious license plates were issued to a driver following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Rock streets at 7:54 p.m. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

• A citation for speeding was issued following a traffic stop in the area of Findlay Street and Independence Avenue.

thefts

Sunday:

• At 1 a.m., a female reported a male had stolen a bicycle from her residence in the 300 block of South Wood Street. The caller said she saw the bike being taken and followed the male to a North Countyline Street business. The caller said when she confronted the male and told him police were on their way, he ran north on Countyline Street.

• At 10:10 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of South Poplar Street reported someone stole his vehicle overnight. The vehicle was later found in the 12400 block of West Axline Street.

Saturday:

• At 3:28 p.m., a caller reported his rental vehicle was missing from the 300 block of North Wood Street.

Friday:

• An officer was flagged down in the 400 block of McDougal Street at 2:41 p.m. by someone who said his bicycle was stolen. Report on file.

• At 3:04 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of Potter Street reported someone kicked in the door of the residence and took a television.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 1:10 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Taft Boulevard reported someone yelling and fighting in the area. An officer advised the incident involved two people talking loudly, and he advised them to keep the noise down.

• A resident of the 300 block of South Wood Street reported his neighbors had visitors who were blocking his driveway. An officer reported the vehicle was moved.

• At 6:09 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of East Eagle Street reported someone tried to steal his car and damaged it as they tried to drive it away.

• At 12:15 p.m., a caller reported a house being broken into in the 300 block of East Fremont Street. An officer advised the residence could not be secured, but a property management firm was contacted to secure it.

• Numerous calls were received around 2:15 p.m. of a fight near a business in the 600 block of North Countyline Street. Those involved had left the scene in different directions prior to officers arriving.

Saturday:

• At 12:17 a.m., a caller reported someone riding a mini-bike in the 200 block of East Fremont Street.

• At 1:10 a.m., a resident of 200 block of East Crocker Street reported loud music in the area. An officer talked to a resident in the area and advised all is quiet.

• A bicycle was reported abandoned in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 7:11 a.m. An officer impounded the bike.

• At 8:21 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of South Wood Street reported a opossum in the complainant’s bathroom. An officer said he was unable to catch the opossum, and the landlord was to be contacted.

• At 10:21 a.m., a caller reported loud music in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue. An officer spoke to the resident there, who said the music would be turned down.

• At 12:26 p.m., a caller requested police do a welfare check on a relative who took several cough and cold pills. Officers were unable to locate the person, but the information was provided to other officers to be on the lookout for the individual.

• At 1:26 p.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of Perry Street reported suspicious people in the area.

• An officer was flagged down at 5:29 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Sandusky streets regarding an intoxicated male in the area. An officer found the subject in the 600 block of Sandusky Street, and he fell while talking to the officer. The man refused EMS and was reported to be in the company of a sober individual.

Friday:

• At 2:47 p.m., an officer was flagged down near the intersection of Main and Jones streets regarding suspicious people in the area.

• At 7:17 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of West Center Street reported someone broke into his home. An officer advised there was forced entry made into the home and said the resident is to make a list of anything found to have been taken.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 11:55 a.m. to the 900 block of North Main Street for a 57-year-old female who broke her arm.

• At 2:28 p.m., EMS responded to the 500 block of North Main Street for a 55-year-old female who fell and hit her head.

• EMS responded at 2:38 p.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a 71-year-old male who was vomiting.

• EMS responded at 3:04 p.m. to the 1200 block of Sandusky Street for a female who may have overdosed.

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 9:41 a.m. to the 400 block of College Avenue for a 57-year-old male having a seizure.

• EMS responded at 8:39 p.m. to Christopher Drive for a female with a fever and hot, swollen legs.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 5:34 p.m. to Christopher Drive for an 84-year-old female who fell out of bed and had a laceration to a leg.

• EMS responded at 8:48 p.m. to the 900 block of Springville Avenue for an unknown medical problem.

Seneca County

citation

Sunday:

• A citation for disorderly conduct was issued after a caller reported receiving a text from his sister saying she needed help at a residence in the 6600 block of North Township Road 69 around 12:30 a.m. No further information available.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 1:22 p.m., a resident of the 3400 block of South Township Road 101 requested a deputy come to the residence regarding an adult daughter who had been physically abusive for several days. A deputy transported one person from the residence to Tiffin Mercy Hospital, but further information was not available.

Saturday:

• A resident in the 2400 block of South Township Road 119 reported at 11:57 p.m. a dog barking there for some time. A deputy was unable to locate any barking dog and did not observe any dogs outside.

• At 7:50 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Washington Street, Bettsville, reported someone using her bank card without her permission. Under investigation.

• At 2:19 a.m., a report of an alarm sounding at a business in the 11400 block of West Township Road 116 was received. Fostoria police were on scene and advised the noise was actually a backup alarm on a truck that was locked up with no one around. A deputy later confirmed the information, and said the alarm had been sounding for some time. Because the truck was locked and no one from the business could be reached, there was nothing else that could be done about the issue.

• At 1:48 a.m., a caller reported juveniles around a property where they were not supposed to be. A deputy talked to the mother of the juveniles about the issue.

Friday:

• At 7:34 p.m., a caller reported loud music in the 1400 block of North Township Road 20. A deputy advised she received a similar complaint from another person after he arrived on the scene. A resident said the music was due to his checking out DJ equipment and that he was finished with the task.

