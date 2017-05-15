House fire sends two firefighters to hospital

Two firefighters were taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Sunday after battling a house fire in the 400 block of North Town Street.

Fostoria firefighters responded to the blaze at 11:13 a.m.

According to Lt. Greg Kizer of the Fostoria Fire Division, the house at 404 N. Town St. was vacant and for sale.

According to the Seneca County Auditor’s website, the single-family dwelling is owned by Glenn Davidson of Wayne.

Kizer said the cause of the fire is undetermined and he could not say how extensive any fire, smoke, and/or water damage was.

The two firefighters who were seen at the hospital turned out not to have any injuries, Kizer said, but he acknowledged one firefighter fell through a floor of the structure.

Tiffin Fire Department sent two trucks for mutual aid, Bascom EMS sent a squad to cover the city and the CERT Team handled traffic at the scene.

The lieutenant said firefighters were on the scene for just over three hours.

