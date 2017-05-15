Health fair slated Wednesday

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
By LINDSAY SHAFFER
Staff writer

It is said, “Early to bed, early to rise makes you healthy, wealthy and wise.”
Another way to accomplish this is by attending the 15th annual Healthy, Wealthy and Wise Community Health Fair sponsored by ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and Fostoria Area Health Ministry.
The health fair will be at Stacy’s Place, at 625 Plaza Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Over 50 vendors will be at the fair offering a variety of services.
Some of the health checks offered will be “blood pressure, heel bone density, skin damage and body fat analysis,” Becky Bouillon, an RN with ProMedica Wellness said. “Something new this year, we will have women weigh their purses. Purses weigh a lot and it can cause issues.”
There will also be chair massages, hearing testing, financial planning, long-term care and services available through ProMedica and local agencies. Costco will have a booth if attendees are interested in a store membership.
There are no fees for any health checks at the fair and it is free to attend.
Door prizes will also be awarded throughout the day.
“Every half hour we will have a drawing for door prizes,” she said. “Every vendor was asked to bring a door prize.”
There will also be grand prize drawings for a Geary Family YMCA membership and the Review Times and JB Tours are offering a trip.
“When they come in they fill out a ticket,” Bouillon said. “They don’t have to be present to win. They can stop by the hospital if they aren’t there when we call their name.”
Lunch will also be offered, catered by Greenbriar Catering and sponsored by John Irwin of Edward Jones.
“We planned for 300 for lunch and usually all the food is gone,” she said.
According to Bouillon, they are planning for the same amount this year.
The event is also being sponsored by the Fostoria Area Health Ministry.
“The health nurses are helping sponsor,” she said. “They are a wonderful group of ladies. They help with registration and so forth.”
Although in the past the event has been aimed toward the older generations, this year they are trying to draw in younger crowds also.
“In the past it has been seniors, but we are trying to gear it to younger people too. It is a nice event,” Bouillon said. “People can mill around, talk and learn about services in the community.”
For more information, call ProMedica Wellness at 419-436-6688.
For more information about ProMedica, visit www.promedica.org/aboutus.

