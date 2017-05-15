Gerritsen honored for fair board work

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

A Fostoria resident is about to embark on her 30th year as a vendor at the Seneca County Fair, 26 of those were served on the fair board.

For her efforts, Phyllis Gerritsen received an award earlier this year from Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels at the Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus.

Gerritsen was nominated for the award by members of the Seneca County Agricultural Society, who sent the letter of nomination to the state level.

“I didn’t know I was going to get it,” Gerritsen said of the award for innovation and excellence as a 26-year member of the local fair board. “I was one of only eight people from the state’s 88 counties who got the award. It was quite an honor.”

Gerritsen’s involvement with the fair board began in 1987.

“There was a vacancy on the (fair) board’s Fostoria position, and I was asked if I was interested in it. I was so grateful for being asked, and I said yes.”

During those 26 years of service, Gerritsen served as fair secretary for eight years, from 2008 to 2016. She was also a member of the entertainment and audit committees for the local fair board.

“I really enjoyed helping with fair fundraising activities,” the Fostorian said.

In 2016, Gerritsen decided not to seek the office again and did not submit a petition for the position.

While it is a remarkable achievement to have been a member of the fair board for 26 years, Gerritsen’s involvement with the fair goes back even farther. She will again be a vendor at this year’s Seneca County Fair, her 30th year having a display in one of the merchant’s buildings.

“I’ve had a Watkins Products display there for all those years,” Gerritsen explained.

The connections with the local fair are but one of the woman’s contributions to local events and charities. Gerritsen has been a captain on the Angels of Hope Survivors Relay for Life team for 10 years. She has helped raise $12,000 in the event.

She has also been a 52-year member of the local Moose Club, and is now a lifetime member of that organization. She and her husband, Bill, also opened the local train depot on South Main Street in the mornings for three or four years when Amtrack made stops in the city.

Gerritsen, 78, also loves to spend time with her large family. She has one son, four stepchildren, three grandchildren, 10 stepgrandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She and her husband also love traveling, especially to the Gatlinburg area.

Gerritsen was asked what she will do at the local fair, other than her work as a vendor, now that she is no longer a fair board member.

“I’ll just go and enjoy it from a different perspective. You don’t get to see it as much when you’re working as part of the (fair board) team.”

