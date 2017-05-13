United Way adds three agencies

By MORGAN MANNS

For the first time in 16 years, the United Way of Fostoria has increased its outreach through partner agencies.

Executive Director Evelyn Marker said the organization accepted three new partner agencies Monday “” St. Vincent de Paul, Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatments (F.A.C.T.) and the Fostoria Learning Center “” the first acceptances since 2001.

“They met the criteria of our vision of helping individuals create a better life for themselves,” Marker said. “We worked hard at getting ourselves into a position to do this. It’s been a goal of the board this year.”

United Way International has a mission to improve the health, income, education and basic needs of communities. The United Way of Fostoria’s initial 12 agencies mostly supported education, according to Marker, and lacked in income, basic safety needs and workforce development, areas in which these three agencies help make up for.

St. Vincent de Paul provides basic safety needs. Marker said the service group is run by volunteers who offer an array of different services regarding assistance with utilities, gas vouchers and transportation as well as sometimes providing families with household items and prescriptions.

The United Way of Fostoria previously supported St. Vincent de Paul when they awarded $2,500 to the group’s Handyman Fund, which provides monies to qualified applicants for house and car repairs.

She said the organization’s biggest limitation was finances, which aided in the decision to bring them in as a partner agency.

F.A.C.T. is another volunteer agency dedicated to assisting Seneca County residents diagnosed with cancer. The agency provides direct assistance for people with cancer such as transportation, medications and supplies.

Marker said F.A.C.T. is broadening its services more into Fostoria as well as into Wood County.

The Fostoria Learning Center supports workforce development within the community through its services. The organization partners with educational institutions and other groups to provide local programming in high-demand career fields in an effort to foster a vibrant community through economic and workforce development.

“They meet the criteria of helping individuals improve their lives,” Marker said of all three agencies. “It’s their focus and their services that make us feel they’re a good fit.”

Marker said the agency requests were funded almost 100 percent from the 2016 campaign, which was a first time in recent memory. The season ended 5 percent shy of its $195,000 goal, allocating a total of $186,868 for its 12 partner agencies.

The garnered monies were able to cover all of the allocations to the 12 agencies without additional funding from the United Way board. Officials took that as a sign that it was time to grow.

“We felt we could expand our services through our mission,” Marker said.

Officials announced the organization was seeking new partner agencies at board meetings and InterAgency Forums. While several agencies inquired, St. Vincent de Paul, F.A.C.T. and the FLC completed applications.

After filling out the application, the B & A Committee sets up an interview with the agency’s officials, who provide descriptions of the services they offer, the number of people they service, a list of future goals and a summary of their finances. The seven-member B&A Committee then unanimously recommended each of them for approval.

Each of the three agencies will go through allocation hearings this fall. Marker said the addition of the new partner agencies won’t adversely affect the other 12 agencies under the United Way’s wings.

“The B&A Committee will continue to review every partner annually and to fund services as long as they fill a need in Fostoria and demonstrate the desired outcomes,” she said.

The other 12 partner agencies include Fostoria Area Habitat for Humanity; Fostoria Senior Citizens Center; Black Swamp Area Council Boy Scouts; the Geary Family YMCA; Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio; First Step; PatchWorks House; the American Red Cross of Hancock, Fostoria/Seneca and Wyandot counties; Community Hospice Care; SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation; and DayBreak of Fostoria.

In order to become a partner agency of the United Way, an organization must be a 501(c)3, must provide services to Fostoria in an effort to improve the education, health, income or basic needs of residents and must serve people regardless of age, race or gender.

Marker said she was surprised to receive only three applications but she was equally surprised and thrilled the board approved all three.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Marker said. “It makes us more responsive to the needs of the community.”

